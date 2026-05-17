Ken Loach Laments Left-Wing Infighting During UK Election, Refers To As Lost Historic Opportunity

UK filmmaker Ferociously Critical of Keir Starmer's Leadership, Claims Far Right Funding Aligned with Tory Rattan.

Ken Loach blames 'many poor behaviours' for lost historic left-wing opportunity while discussing the infighting among UK socialists and their failure to unite against the far right.

Eccentric British filmmaker and long-time ally to Jeremy Corbyn expresses similarities between current UK politics and early Spain's left-wing ideological divisions during the Spanish Civil War. Critics have called on mainstream political parties to stop using far-right language or adopt the same rhetoric as Nigel Farage, which led UK Conservative and Labour parties into right-wing funding of political parties.

He believes that Tony Blair had the gift of communicating with the people and used his gift to manipulate UK politics whereas Starmer lacks this ability. Loach discussed his upcoming remastered and 4K restoration of his 1995 film Land and Freedom at Cannes, showing the ongoing relevance of the themes he explored there. He wanted to remind fellow film-makers that politics was central to film-making as even their art was shaped by political circumstances.





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