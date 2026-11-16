Ken Wyatt Appointed WA Governor, First Aboriginal Person in Role

Ken Wyatt becomes Western Australia's 35th governor and the first Aboriginal person to hold the role, succeeding Chris Dawson who departs on December 31. Wyatt will be sworn in early next year for a four-year term.

Ken Wyatt has been announced as the next governor of Western Australia, becoming the first Aboriginal person to hold the position. Premier Roger Cook made the announcement on Monday morning, calling it a historic moment.

Wyatt will succeed Chris Dawson, whose term expires on December 31. He will take over as the 35th representative of the monarchy and will be sworn in early next year for a four-year term. The governor is appointed by King Charles III on the advice of the premier. Wyatt, who is 74, said he accepted the appointment with humility and a deep sense of responsibility.

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He thanked King Charles for the confidence placed in him and Cook for recommending him. He pledged to serve Western Australians of every background, belief and circumstance with independence of judgment. His wife Anna will support him in the role. It has been 50 years since Sir Douglas Nicholls became the first Indigenous governor of an Australian state, taking the position in South Australia in 1976.

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Wyatt said he respected the trust placed in him and hoped to repay it over the next four years. He is a Noongar, Yamatji and Wongi man, born in Bunbury and raised in Wiluna, Nannine and Corrigin. Cook said he could think of no better person to succeed Dawson. Ken has big shoes to fill, Cook said, but Ken represents the best of Western Australia and will continue Governor Dawson's great legacy.

Western Australia Bicentenary Focus

Cook also thanked Dawson for his service, singling out his historic apology for the Pinjarra massacre of 1834. Wyatt said his focus would be on future generations of Western Australians. He aims to build stronger relationships and mutual understanding among diverse communities. Young people and regional WA will be a priority throughout his tenure.

I will encourage meaningful community participation, a strong regional presence, and opportunities for young people to help shape the legacy of that occasion, he said. Western Australia is preparing to mark the bicentenary of the establishment of the Swan River colony in 2029. Wyatt promised to support a thoughtful and inclusive conversation about the anniversary. We will approach the anniversary with an understanding that the history of this place reaches far beyond two centuries, he said.

We must make room for the experience of Aboriginal people, acknowledge difficult chapters honestly, and recognise the contribution of all of the generations who have made Western Australia their home. Wyatt also recognised the complex nature of operating within a government structure that emanates from the United Kingdom while honouring his Aboriginal heritage. Look, we are based on a structure of government that emanated from out of the United Kingdom, he said. Those structures have served us well.

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Constitutional Responsibilities and History

So, in my consideration of both the colonial past, I also considered the way in which we have come forward as West Australians. While we have had chapters in our history that people have not known of, my focus is on contemporary Western Australia, where we have come from and where we lead to for our grandchildren and future generations. Wyatt described his position as an incredible opportunity and a privileged role within the state's framework.

In one sense, I look at the premier, and from a monarchy sense, I am his boss, he said. But on the other hand, I have worked with the premier previously on many other issues when I was a federal member in the areas of aged care, and it did not matter who we were. He committed to upholding the impartiality of the office, respecting constitutional principles and the care required for the governor's duties.

The governor's constitutional responsibilities are fundamental to our parliamentary democracy, he said. I will discharge those duties with independence of judgment, respect for constitutional principle, and the care they require. I will uphold the impartiality of the office and serve Western Australians of every background, belief, and circumstance. Wyatt was a Liberal member of federal parliament from 2010 to 2022, representing the Perth metropolitan seat of Hasluck.

Ken Wyatt Political Career

He was the first Indigenous Australian elected to the House of Representatives. He served as minister for aged care and minister for Indigenous health in the Turnbull government. In the Morrison government cabinet, he served as minister for Indigenous affairs. During his time in parliament, he worked closely with Cook on various issues, including aged care.

He said his primary concentration would be dedicated to future generations of Western Australians, with service above self guiding his conduct. The responsibilities this offers will have my full attention and dedication, he said. His tenure will be guided by the principle of service above self, ensuring his conduct remains impartial and dedicated to the best interests of all residents.