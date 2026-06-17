Kendric Davis Reveals Fire Behind Confrontation with Bryce Cotton as Sydney Kings Overcome Early Struggles to Win NBL Title

Sydney Kings guard Kendric Davis opens up about his heated on-court exchange with Adelaide 36ers star Bryce Cotton during the 2025-26 NBL Grand Final. Davis explains how the incident, following a near-sweep loss in Game Two, reignited his competitive drive and helped propel the Kings to the championship after a rocky start to the season.

The 2025-26 NBL Grand Final series between the Sydney Kings and Adelaide 36ers was marked by intense competition, dramatic moments, and a personal rivalry that fueled the Kings' eventual championship run.

After a stunning 112-68 loss in Game One, the Sydney Kings faced a must-win scenario in Game Two. Adelaide 36ers guard Bryce Cotton's late-game heroics almost sealed a series sweep for his team, but the Kings fought back. In the aftermath of that near-defeat, Kings point guard Kendric Davis, who had been named Finals MVP, engaged in a heated on-court confrontation with Cotton.

Davis later revealed that the incident was a calculated move to reignite his own competitive fire and to send a message to Cotton that the series was far from over, stating he wanted to let Cotton know it was one-one. The altercation, though heated, remained non-violent and served as a motivational turning point for Davis and the Kings, who went on to win the next three games and claim the championship.

Davis reflected on the moment, saying it was fun and that he would do it again because it got him ready for the decisive third game. Seventy-three days after the Kings secured the title, Davis still cherishes the achievement, highlighting the unprecedented support from Sydney fans, with 18,000 attending the clinching game, a number never seen before.

He noted how the entire city rallied behind the team, turning it into a massive celebration that felt like the NBA Finals to fans back home in Houston and beyond. The Kings' journey to the championship was not without its challenges. They opened the season with a loss and sat at a modest 3-5 record after seven rounds, following a disappointing defeat to Tasmania.

Questions arose about the roster construction, particularly about how star import Kendric Davis would coexist alongside Australian basketball legend Matthew Dellavedova. Davis admitted the team's early struggles were due to a mixture of factors including his own pre-season injury, the absence of players Jaylen and X due to FIBA windows, and the ongoing process of building chemistry and understanding each other's styles. He credited the positive leadership of Dellavedova and others for helping the team find its footing.

Over the course of the season, Sydney transformed into the league's dominant force, finishing first with a 24-9 record and leading the NBL in both offensive and defensive efficiency. This remarkable turnaround set the stage for their playoff success and ultimately their championship triumph, proving that early adversity could be overcome with resilience and unity





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