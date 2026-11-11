Kennedy family sues to block Trump's Independence Arch over Arlington gravesite shadow concerns

Nine Kennedy family members joined a lawsuit to stop construction of Donald Trump's proposed 76-metre Independence Arch in Washington DC, saying it would obstruct sightlines and cast shadows on Arlington National Cemetery graves including the JFK Eternal Flame. A judge has temporarily blocked construction through November 19.

Nine members of the Kennedy family have joined a lawsuit to block construction of Donald Trump's proposed Independence Arch in Washington DC, saying the 76-metre (250ft) triumphal arch would obstruct sightlines at Arlington National Cemetery and cast shadows on family gravesites, including the John F Kennedy Eternal Flame.

The development has already faced legal action, and now the children and grandchildren of Robert F Kennedy and Edward M Kennedy have lent their family's name to efforts challenging its construction. The Democracy Defenders Fund, a group pursuing several legal challenges against the Trump administration and representing the Kennedy family members leading the filing, said the arch could affect the nearby resting place of several family members.

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In the filing, the complainants argued the arch's location on Memorial Circle in Washington DC would obstruct a line of sight that was designed to represent the unification of the nation following the Civil War and which has existed for nearly a century. They said it would also obstruct the clear sightline of the Kennedy Gravesites and JFK Eternal Flame in Arlington National Cemetery from the Arlington Memorial Bridge, destroying an essential element of the Gravesites design, and would permanently cast a shadow over the graves of servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

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Kennedy Family Joins Legal Challenge

The family's complaint states that the arch, topped with a Lady Liberty-like winged figure, would obstruct the clear sightline of the Kennedy Gravesites and fundamentally alter the experience of visiting their family's memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. The project, they argued in a statement, risks permanently diminishing these memorials.

The complaint notes that the arch would block the view between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House, which were designed to face each other to represent national reunification after the Civil War. The family's lawsuit argues that the National Park Service and the US interior department authorized construction of the arch without the required congressional approval. It asks the court to set aside the authorization and block construction of the arch.

Rory Kennedy and Maxwell Kennedy, speaking on behalf of the family, said their legal action is about protecting sacred spaces that belong to the American people. Our parents, Robert and Ethel Kennedy, and our uncles, President John F Kennedy and Senator Edward M Kennedy, are laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, they said. Our uncle Joseph P Kennedy Jr who lost his life serving our country in World War II, is also memorialised there.

A towering arch casting shadows across the graves of our father, mother, and uncles, as well as the graves of so many who have served our country, would also cast a shadow over our democratic principles, undermining the safeguards established by our elected representatives to protect this hallowed ground for generations to come, Rory and Maxwell Kennedy said in a statement on behalf of the family. We believe Donald Trump has violated the laws and procedures established by Congress to protect this most sacred national memorial, they said.

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Arch Project Faces Congressional Approval Issues

Rory and Maxwell Kennedy were also among 15 Kennedy family members who endorsed Joe Biden's 2024 presidential campaign over Robert Kennedy Jr, who currently serves as Secretary of Health in Mr Trump's cabinet. The arch is part of Mr Trump's plan to leave his mark on the US capital, which so far has included renovations to the White House's east wing, the construction of a new golf course and work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

He said it would house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage. Former Obama administration ethics watchdog and Democracy Defenders Fund co-founder Norm Eisen called the gigantic proposed arch an illegal interference with the cemetery. Only Congress has the constitutional power to authorise an intrusion of this magnitude, Mr Eisen said.

Today, members of the Kennedy family are joining with the other litigants in this case to protect this historic site, and to defend the rule of law and separation of powers. The National Capital Planning Commission approved final site and building plans for the arch on November 5. Last week, US district judge Tanya Chutkan blocked the Trump administration from breaking ground on the project for 14 days.

Court Blocks Construction Temporarily

A judge has already issued a temporary order blocking construction through November 19 as she considers whether to issue a preliminary injunction, according to Reuters. Numerous Democrats in Congress have vowed to block construction once they take control in January, after winning November's midterm elections.