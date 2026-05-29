Kenneth Law pleads guilty to 14 counts of assisting suicide in case spanning multiple countries

Kenneth Law, 60, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of assisting suicide in Ontario, Canada, after prosecutors dropped murder charges. He admitted sending lethal substances to people worldwide, including 79 deaths in the UK. The case highlights challenges in policing online suicide forums.

Kenneth Law , a 60-year-old former engineer and cook at a Toronto hotel, pleaded guilty on Friday to 14 counts of assisting suicide in a packed courtroom in Newmarket, Ontario.

The plea came after prosecutors agreed to withdraw 14 murder charges. Law admitted to counseling or aiding suicide, telling Justice Michelle Fuerst that he understood the scope of his crimes and was voluntarily entering his plea. Family members of the victims were emotional as the court read each charge, confirming Law's role in the deaths of 14 people aged 16 to 36 across Ontario.

He also acknowledged sending lethal substances that caused the deaths of 79 people in the United Kingdom. The case has highlighted the challenges of policing online forums that promote suicide and sell fatal substances, with bereaved families in the UK calling for a public inquiry into how Law operated for years without detection.

Law ran a series of websites that sold lethal chemicals to at-risk people worldwide, evading detection by offering other products like hot sauce to appear as an industrial food-prep wholesaler. The silver packets he sent warned that use was the sole responsibility of the user. He also sold suicide paraphernalia and gave detailed instructions. Investigators say Law sent 1,209 packages to people in 41 countries before his websites were shut down.

In many cases, victims were found by parents or called emergency services themselves. One young man vomited and pleaded for help from his parents after consuming a toxic substance. Another 29-year-old called 911, saying he had ingested something and begging for help before becoming unresponsive and dying at the hospital. A third victim in his 30s, found in a rental car, made a donation to first responders in anticipation of the trauma they would experience.

A UK victim called emergency services, panicked, and was found face down on his bed moments later, unable to be revived. At the time of his arrest, Law had received approximately C$296,981 through his Shopify and PayPal accounts linked to four companies. An investigation by the UK's National Crime Agency found that 286 individuals in the UK received packages from Law, leading to 112 deaths.

A deal between Canadian prosecutors and the UK agency means Law's role in UK deaths will be considered during his sentencing, expected in September. Families in the UK have demanded a public inquiry, noting that coroners issued warnings to government departments beginning in 2019. Their petition for an inquiry was rejected in March, and they have less than a month to appeal.

Adele Zeynep Walton, who lost her sister Aimee, said the driving force for families is that others are still losing loved ones. The online forums linked to these deaths remain accessible, and without change, more deaths are likely. Law's case initially involved first-degree murder charges, which could have made it one of Ontario's largest murder cases, but an appeals court ruling suggested that merely supplying a substance used in suicide might not sustain a murder conviction





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