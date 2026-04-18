Kenyan Governor Faces Online Abuse Post-Inauguration Amidst Growing Concerns over Digital Violence Against Women

Susan Kihika, the governor of Nakuru County in Kenya, was subjected to a severe campaign of online abuse following her swearing-in, highlighting the pervasive issue of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) against women in politics. The abuse included personal attacks, sexist smears, doxing, and accusations related to her personal life and citizenship, mirroring a global trend where women in public life disproportionately face online harassment designed to silence them. Legal measures alone are proving insufficient to create safe digital spaces for women, as TFGBV takes various forms and can escalate from online to offline harm.

Susan Kihika , the newly inaugurated governor of Nakuru County in Kenya, became the target of a relentless online abuse campaign shortly after her swearing-in. This experience, unfortunately, is not an isolated incident for Kenyan politicians, highlighting a broader challenge: legal frameworks alone are insufficient to secure digital spaces for women. In March of last year, soon after welcoming her twins, Kihika faced a torrent of online vitriol.

Accusations of abandoning her nation surfaced because she opted to take her maternity leave in the United States, following treatment for a high-risk pregnancy there. What began as criticism rapidly devolved into vicious attacks and sexist smears, with social media users stooping to accusations of her using sexual favors to advance her political career. Her personal location was even disseminated online. While her deputy, David Kones, and the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) publicly supported her, the abuse persisted, both online and offline, with calls for her removal from office based on her dual Kenyan-US citizenship. Kewopa rightly pointed out the double standard, noting that male leaders seldom face similar criticism for taking personal time. This was not Kihika's first encounter with gendered online harassment; in 2018, following her divorce, she was criticized for prioritizing her political ambitions over monogamy. Some Twitter users went as far as demanding nude photographs, inexplicably seeking to prove she was not a man. As our world becomes increasingly digitized, the avenues and methods for perpetrating gender-based violence are expanding at an alarming rate. Technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) is defined as any act committed using information communication technologies or other digital tools that results in physical, sexual, psychological, social, political, or economic harm, or infringements of rights and freedoms. The consequences are profound, impacting numerous facets of women and girls' lives, often compelling them to self-censor or withdraw from online engagement entirely. The term TFGBV aptly captures how technology can inflict harm in both the digital and physical realms. TFGBV manifests in various forms. Doxing, for instance, the act of publishing someone's private information online, can directly lead to stalking and real-world physical violence. Deepfake abuse, involving the online dissemination of manipulated images or videos, can irreparably damage reputations. Sexual harassment, intimidation, and sextortion are also prevalent forms of TFGBV. This pervasive issue infiltrates homes, workplaces, educational institutions, and universities, demonstrating a lack of boundaries and the potential for escalation. It can originate online and spill into the offline world, or vice versa, ultimately culminating in extreme forms of violence, including femicide. Certain demographics are at heightened risk: young women and girls, who are more frequent technology users and thus more exposed; women with disabilities; women of color; and LGBTIQ+ individuals. Furthermore, women in political and public life, such as parliamentarians, activists, and journalists, are disproportionately targeted. Evidence from Kenya's 2022 elections reveals a significant surge in threats, intimidation, and harassment directed at female candidates. A Facebook analysis indicated that 56% of female candidates experienced some form of online violence, compared to 35% of their male counterparts. Female politicians are frequently portrayed as immoral through fabricated stories and the dissemination of fake sex tapes. Irex, an international non-governmental organization, noted in its assessment of online violence against women during the election the highly sexualized nature of cyberbullying, where women politicians were often depicted as immoral, with fabricated narratives and non-consensual sexual content being spread. They were attacked for their marital status and personal lives, accused of being prostitutes and trading sexual favors for political advancement. This troubling pattern is not confined to Kenya; it is a global phenomenon. A study by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security revealed that globally, 53% of women have experienced technology-facilitated gender-based violence, with an astonishing 85% having either experienced or witnessed it. Mirroring the situation in Kenya, individuals seeking or holding political office worldwide face disproportionately high levels of violence, designed to silence them and preserve the male-dominated status quo in political representation. In 2024, a year marked by elections in over half the world's nations, women have been disproportionately targeted by gendered disinformation, deepfakes, non-consensual image sharing, and doxing, particularly during political campaigns. The Georgetown report further indicates that within member states of the African Union, a concerning 42% of female politicians have received online threats of death, rape, beatings, or abductions





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