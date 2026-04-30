Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Hair Serum: The Overnight Treatment Australians Are Raving About

Australians battling frizz and dry hair are flocking to Amazon for the Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Hair Serum, now discounted by 31 percent. This overnight treatment promises to deeply nourish and smooth hair while you sleep, reducing frizz by up to 94 percent. With over 600 purchases in the past month, shoppers are praising its lightweight formula and transformative results.

Humidity can turn a good hair day into a nightmare, transforming smooth, glossy locks into a frizzy, unmanageable mess in an instant. For Australians struggling with dry ends, frizz, and damage—especially during seasonal shifts and sticky weather—a reliable overnight treatment can be a game-changer.

That’s why shoppers are rushing to purchase the Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Hair Serum 90mL, now discounted by 31 percent on Amazon Australia. Originally priced at $99, this luxury hair treatment is currently available for just $68, and over 600 shoppers have already taken advantage of the deal in the past month alone. Designed as an overnight leave-in treatment, the serum works while you sleep to deeply nourish dry and damaged hair without leaving residue on your pillow.

Its formula includes niacinamide and plant-based proteins, which hydrate, smooth, and strengthen hair fibers over an eight-hour period. Unlike heavier hair oils that can leave strands greasy by morning, this serum has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly while delivering intense moisture. According to Kérastase, it can reduce frizz by up to 94 percent while improving manageability, softness, and shine. For those who spend mornings battling tangled ends, the promise of easier styling is a major selling point.

The treatment also helps prevent future breakage by strengthening weakened hair fibers over time. Beauty enthusiasts online have been raving about the results. One shopper called it the “creme de la creme” of hair serums after years of testing products to combat frizz in Queensland’s humidity.

“This product is the creme de la creme of hair serums,” they wrote. “I’ve tried countless serums and oils to manage my frizzy, dry hair, but after just one use, my hair felt healthier, smoother, and softer. ” They noted that even their dry, splitting ends looked noticeably better after a week of use. Another shopper said the serum completely transformed their hair’s texture.

“Amazing product! This made my hair super soft—it went from dry and coarse to silky smooth. Even my hairdresser asked what I’d changed in my routine. ” Luxury haircare has become a major beauty trend in recent years, with more people investing in high-end at-home treatments that mimic salon results.

Overnight products, in particular, have surged in popularity due to their effortless appeal—apply before bed, sleep, and wake up looking refreshed. The current Amazon Australia discount makes this premium-priced serum much more accessible, especially when compared to the cost of regular salon treatments for dryness and breakage. For anyone whose hair has suffered from heat styling, coloring, summer saltwater exposure, or simply the relentless Australian humidity, this serum has become a must-have.

Given the discount and its growing popularity, it may not stay in stock for long





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