Ukraine launches massive drone offensive striking the Kerch Bridge in Crimea and Dnipro River crossings near Kyiv, while Russia reports 1441 drones down.

Ukrainian forces executed a coordinated offensive targeting critical Russian infrastructure on November 17, 2026, striking the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea and multiple bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv. This marks the second direct attack on the strategic Crimean peninsula in just 48 hours. Russian-backed regional governor Sergei Aksyonov confirmed that two individuals were killed during the overnight assault on the region, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Kerch Bridge Strike and Drone Defense Records

Visual evidence provided by NBC News confirms that a section of the 19-kilometer road and rail Kerch Bridge collapsed on the morning of Tuesday, November 17, 2026. This critical infrastructure serves as the primary supply route for Russian military forces and is widely recognized as a signature project of President Vladimir Putin. While the Kremlin initially reported only minor damage to the first strike, the severity of the second impact remains under assessment. The attack coincided with the largest Ukrainian drone offensive recorded since the start of the full-scale invasion nearly five years ago. Russia's Defence Ministry stated that air defense systems shot down 1,441 drones across 22 regions, surpassing the record set the previous day.

Also read Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge After Kyiv Infrastructure Hits

Kyiv Infrastructure and Casualty Toll

Simultaneously, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported via Telegram that both the North and South bridges in the Ukrainian capital were struck late on Monday. The strikes caused partial damage to the subway system and resulted in localized power and water outages alongside traffic restrictions. Municipal workers were seen on Tuesday preparing backup generators to restore essential services to the Southern Bridge following the missile impact. These infrastructure losses represent a significant logistical challenge for the capital's daily operations and civilian population.

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Humanitarian Center Bombing in Komyshuvakha

The offensive against civilian infrastructure was mirrored by a deadly airstrike on a humanitarian aid center in the frontline village of Komyshuvakha. Ukraine's Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that the death toll from this attack two weeks prior has risen to 72. The victims included civil defense workers, police officers, medics, and staff from a local school and municipal administration. The bombing destroyed a concrete bunker situated beneath a school building, which was being used as a community meeting point and air raid shelter. President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the event as a treacherous terrorist attack.

Diplomatic Engagements and Peace Efforts

Amidst the escalating hostilities, diplomatic channels remain active with key international figures. Don Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, posted on social media platform X that he and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff held discussions with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov earlier in the day. Kushner asserted that progress is being made in close coordination with Russia, Ukraine, and European partners. The stated objective of these negotiations is to achieve an outcome that ends the war, strengthens European security, and lays the foundation for lasting peace, even as physical destruction continues on the ground.