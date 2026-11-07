Kevin Morby on Fatherhood, Waxahatchee, and New Album

Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby discusses new fatherhood, his decade-long partnership with Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield, and the emotional depth behind his latest musical release.

Kevin Morby has recently entered a new chapter of life alongside his partner of nearly ten years, singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, who performs under the moniker Waxahatchee. The couple became parents to a baby boy three weeks before this interview took place, marking a significant personal milestone for the 38-year-old musician. While friends and family frequently inquire about the exhaustion that typically accompanies new parenthood, Morby reports that the infant is surprisingly calm and that the family is adjusting well to the sleep schedule. He acknowledges the irony of this positive experience, noting that other recent parents might feel jealous of their situation.

Parenting Dynamics and Life Changes

Morby and Crutchfield currently divide their time between a mid-century ranch house in Kansas City and Los Angeles. The arrival of their first child, welcomed in July, has influenced Morby's perspective on his upcoming Australian tour supporting his latest album. He notes that he composed the songs for this record while he and Crutchfield were contemplating their future and aware that their lives were about to undergo substantial change. The process of writing these tracks made him reflect deeply on the concept of time and his personal relationship with it.

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Previously, Morby viewed time as an adversarial force, describing the songwriting experience as feeling like being in a boxing ring waiting to be knocked out. However, the perspective shifts as he matures and makes major life decisions. He now understands that time does not have to be an enemy but can serve as a companion when shared with a loved one. This philosophical shift is evident in his new music, which he jokingly states he made more Americana to ensure that Crutchfield can easily hear and connect with the material on this new album.

Early Life Struggles and Brooklyn Journey

Morby's path to becoming a musician and a father was not linear. He experienced a transient childhood, moving frequently due to his father's employment with General Motors. Born in Lubbock, Texas, the family relocated to Detroit, then Tulsa, and finally Oklahoma City before settling in the suburbs of Kansas City. During his teenage years, he suffered from severe panic attacks. He describes those high school years as living moment to moment in terror, eventually managing his condition through medication, therapy, healthy eating, and regular bicycle riding.

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At age 17, Morby dropped out of high school and moved to New York with only $600 saved from working in an Indian restaurant. He carried a suitcase, a sleeping bag, a guitar, and a four-track tape machine. He secured free board in Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens by babysitting. In 2006, he immersed himself in the burgeoning Brooklyn music scene, attending shows by artists such as Jeffrey Lewis, Kimya Dawson, Dirty Projectors, and TV on the Radio. These formative years in the vibrant music community laid the groundwork for his future career.

Romance with Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield

Morby and Crutchfield first met in 2012 while playing on the same bill. Their initial interaction occurred at a merchandise table where Crutchfield undercut Morby on the price of a tour t-shirt to a prospective customer. They continued to cross paths on tour, eventually becoming friends before starting a romantic relationship in 2017. Fans often analyze their lyrics to determine if the songs reference each other, particularly regarding Crutchfield's 2024 breakout track featuring MJ Lenderman. Morby expressed genuine admiration for the song, stating that he felt a strong back-and-forth dynamic in their respective works.

Crutchfield previously remarked on the strange experience of falling in love with an album that also chronicles their shared life. This intersection of personal and professional lives adds a unique layer to their partnership. Morby's recent observations about his music being tailored for her listening pleasure highlight the mutual influence they have on each other's artistic output. Their enduring connection, spanning nearly a decade, remains a central theme in their respective discographies and public personas.

Touring Tragedies and Human Connections

One song on the new album was inspired by a tragic event involving a couple traveling to see Morby perform in Denver in 2021. Their vehicle was involved in a crash; the boyfriend died, and the girl suffered severe injuries requiring extended hospitalization. Morby made contact with the injured woman following the news. He recalls writing songs in the back of the tour bus after hearing the story, finding a somber outlet for his emotions.

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A year later, Morby was performing at the Bataclan in Paris, the site of the 2015 shooting. He looked out from the stage and saw the injured girl from the Denver accident in the front row, accompanied by her boyfriend's mother. Their presence served as a powerful symbol of resilience. Morby reflects on the dual nature of touring, which often involves exhaustion and logistical struggles. However, moments like this remind him that his music can provide comfort to people who have endured significant hardship, a responsibility he views as an honor.