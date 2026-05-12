Australia's former ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, provided insights into potential implications of military action by China on the US presidency and its international image, as he was quoted widely in various news outlets and political commentaries.

The late Hulk Hogan was warming up the crowd for Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention when China's ambassador leant over to Kevin Rudd and asked: 'Kevin, what the hell was that?

' Rudd, then Australia's ambassador to the US, and himself slightly bemused by the spectacle, replied: 'We should have a chat tomorrow. ' The two men had tea the next day at the Milwaukee Club, where Rudd explained why it would not be wise for China to try to make a move on Taiwan under a Trump presidency.

He said: 'The whole Hulk Hogan phenomenon is seeking to underline, underscore, what President Trump has seen as his essential strength for office, and that is: I am a strongman.

' He also recounted another incident at the RNC, where he advised his Chinese counterpart to avoid using force to change the status quo in Taiwan, as President Trump could and would do anything to reassert his strength, potentially leading to escalation, crisis conflict, and war. The visit is expected to focus on trade and economic matters, though leaders are also expected to play a significant role.

Kevin Rudd, a leading China scholar, provided insights into potential implications of military action by China on the US presidency and its international image and was widely quoted in various news outlets and political commentaries





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