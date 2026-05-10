Key Takeaways from the Latest News in Australian Rugby League

This news text provides updates on the latest developments in Australian Rugby League, including the potential signings of Connor Watson, Mathew Feagai, and Matty Lees, as well as the contract extensions of Tanah Boyd and Jamie Humphreys.

WHAT'S GAMBLING REALLY COSTING YOU? Set a deposit limit. For Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au.reports that NSW Blues representative Connor Watson has found himself linked to the Dragons .

This comes as Watson has also been linked to the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs as he looks to land a new contract to cement his future. It is understood that the 29-year-old is an option for the Dragons in either a short-term capacity for just the 2027 season or also for multiple years.

Although he is contracted at the Sydney Roosters, the Bondi-based side has indicated in the past to him that they will happily hand him an early release if he can secure a long-term deal elsewhere. As Watson contemplates his future, the exodus at the Dragons has continued with Mathew Feagai becoming the latest player that will depart the club at season’s end.

Feagai is set to sign a contract with the Castleford Tigers in the Super League, which will see him play alongside Damien Cook and reunite with coach Ryan Carr. Spending his entire NRL career at the Red V, the former Under-18s NSW and Australian Schoolboy representative has played 74 first-grade matches with six of those coming in 2026.

Still only 25 years of age, he was previously named in Samoa’s squad for the most recent Rugby League World Cup that took place in 2022. New Zealand Warriors halfback Tanah Boyd is said to have rejected advances from a rival club as he nears confirming his immediate future. Boyd had attracted interest from the South Sydney Rabbitohs but decided against joining them as he prepares to put the “final touches” on a contract extension with the Warriors.

It is understood that the Rabbitohs were keen to lure him to the side to play alongside former Keebra Park teammates David Fifita and Payne Haas who will make the move to the club from the Broncos in 2027. With Jamie Humphreys set to depart for the Perth Bears and Ashton Ward still developing, Boyd would have easily slotted into the No.7 jersey.

Instead, he will remain at the Warriors bar an 11th-hour hitch, having been involved in extension talks with them for well over a month. The new deal is set to run across multiple years after he has taken his game to new heights this season and has even emerged as a potential Origin bolter for the Queensland Maroons.

Perth Bears are eyeing the services of an international forward. reports that front-rower Matty Lees has found himself on the radar of the Bears and could be the latest Super League player to join the franchise. However, it has been revealed that the Bears may have to wait an extra 12 months to secure his talents due to him being contracted at St Helens until at least the conclusion of the 2027 season.

One of the best forwards in the overseas competition, he played in all three matches against Australia during the 2025 Ashes Series and showed that he could easily go up against NRL players on a regular basis. Aged 28, Lees is still in the prime of his career and has been a main piece behind the Saints' success, which has seen them win multiple premierships over the past few years





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Rugby League Connor Watson Dragons Perth Bears PNG Chiefs Mathew Feagai St Helens New Zealand Warriors Tanah Boyd South Sydney Rabbitohs Jamie Humphreys Perth Bears Matty Lees Super League Rugby League World Cup Ashes Series

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