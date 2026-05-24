Details of a potential agreement between the US and Iran regarding the Middle East crisis remain ambiguous, with conflicting statements from both sides. The absence of news releases related to the 6 January Capitol attack on the Department of Justice’s website indicates a push by the Trump administration to rewrite the narrative of the event. Meanwhile, speculation mounts around the 2024 presidential election, with growing calls on the chair of the Democratic National Committee to resign.

Pakistan’s chief of defence forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, met with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Saturday, seeking to end the Middle East crisis.

Donald Trump claimed that a deal had been ‘largely negotiated’, but Iran and Pakistani mediators expressed uncertainty. The status of the strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route, remained unclear, with Iran maintaining control.

Additionally, a person attempted to assault White House security officers, leading to a brief lock-down, and the Department of Justice removed news releases about the 6 January Capitol attack from its website, revising the narrative of the incident. A man released from a Georgia detention center arrived at his second public event within two weeks, surrounded by family and supporters, with his wife and a fundraiser for his family





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