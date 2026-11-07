Khadija Shaw Hat-Trick Powers Man City to 5-0 Win Over West Ham

Manchester City surged to the top of the Women's Super League after Khadija Shaw scored three goals in a dominant 5-0 victory over West Ham United.

Manchester City have seized control of the Women's Super League table following a commanding 5-0 victory against West Ham United. The result was propelled by a spectacular hat-trick from Jamaican striker Khadija Shaw, who continued her exceptional scoring form. This decisive win allowed Manchester City to leapfrog their rivals, Chelsea, into the top position in the standings.

City Surge Past Chelsea on Goal Difference

Manchester City's rise to the summit occurred simultaneously with Chelsea dropping points in their own fixture. Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Everton, a result that proved costly for their league ambitions. The pivotal moment came in the 28th minute when Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze headed the ball back across her own goal. This error set up Sandy Baltimore to score from close range, giving Everton the lead. Five minutes later, Bronze attempted a clearance that unfortunately rolled into her own net, compounding the mistake and putting Everton ahead. This slip-up at the back allowed Manchester City to capitalize on their opponents' misfortune and claim the top spot.

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Shaw's Clinical Finishes Break West Ham's Resistance

The match between Manchester City and West Ham United was defined by Khadija Shaw's clinical efficiency in front of goal. The WSL's leading scorer opened the scoring just six minutes before halftime. The build-up saw Hemp steal possession as West Ham tried to play out from the back. The ball was worked to Shaw, who finished expertly to give Manchester City the lead. This goal proved to be the catalyst for a dominant second-half performance from the champions. Shaw directed a cross from Hemp past the West Ham goalkeeper eight minutes after the interval to double the advantage.

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Additional Goals Cement Dominant League Position

Manchester City extended their lead significantly as the match progressed into the second half. Fujino hit the crossbar but was not denied minutes later, making it 3-0 for the home side. Beney added a fourth goal five minutes after coming on with a deflected strike from the edge of the box. Shaw completed her hat-trick with 16 minutes remaining in the game. She latched on to a through ball from Grace Clinton before grabbing her 12th goal from nine WSL games. This comprehensive victory highlighted the depth and quality of Manchester City's attacking lineup.

West Ham Struggle to Contain City's Attack

West Ham United adopted a defensive strategy, hoping to sit in and soak up the pressure from their opponents. Constance Picaud-Inconnu was relieved when she parried an effort from Kerstin Casparij straight back into danger. However, no one was on hand to tap home the rebound. The visitors had the woodwork to thank for not going further behind when Fujino's effort hit a post. It seemed only a matter of time before Manchester City made further breakthroughs, and they did just that five minutes before the break. The defense struggled to contain the relentless pressure applied by the league leaders throughout the ninety minutes.