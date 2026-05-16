Australian artist Khaled Sabsabi explores the space between art and its context with two installations at this year's Venice Biennale. khalil, a 40-meter-long painting in the Arsenale, is a response to Sabsabi's controversy-ridden appointment as Creative Australia. khalil brings the cacophony of noise, emotions, and torment Sabsabi experienced to life. Conference of one's self in the Australia Pavilion is based on a 12th-century text, The Conference of the Birds, and questions the artwork's journey and the space it occupies.

Khaled Sabsabi's latest installation at the 2027 Venice Biennale, located in the Arsenale, is his response to the controversy surrounding his appointment as a full member of Creative Australia.

The installation, titled khalil, exhibits a 40-meter-long painting covered in gnarled lines and figurative elements, accompanied by a 64-minute video layer of abstract figures and forms. The installation acknowledges Sabsabi's struggle to have his work exhibited elsewhere and is a testament to Australian art and artists. Conference of one's self, another installation, is based on a 12th-century Persian text, The Conference of the Birds, and is located in the Australia Pavilion.

It reflects on the artwork and the space it occupies, symbolizing the art's journey from the initial idea to the exhibition venue. The controversy surrounding Sabsabi's appointment led to his challenge to the establishment and the creation of these impactful installations





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