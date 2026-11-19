Usman Khawaja claims the wider Australian squad knew about ball-tampering, challenging Pat Cummins and David Warner who deny knowledge of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.

Former Australian international batter Usman Khawaja has published a new autobiography that directly challenges the official narrative of the 2018 Sandpapergate ball-tampering scandal. In the book, Khawaja asserts that the entire Australian squad was aware of the illegal practice, a claim that has immediately sparked a fierce public dispute with current Test captain Pat Cummins, former captain David Warner, and key bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Khawaja Alleges Squad-Wide Knowledge of Tampering

Khawaja, who retired from international cricket this year, alleges that the use of sandpaper to roughen the ball occurred during the second Test in Port Elizabeth, weeks before Cameron Bancroft was filmed in Cape Town. He describes a pre-Test discussion in Durban where a coaching staff member urged the team to find ways to make the ball move through the air. Khawaja claims Bancroft used sandpaper after a break in play, and the ball was passed around the fielding unit, including to Khawaja at gully, resulting in dramatic reverse swing. A teammate reportedly told him, "Guys, it's going heaps now. Just don't do anything else to it, because it's silly how much it's going."

Also read Cricket Australia offers confidential forum for Sandpapergate veterans after Khawaja and Cummins clash

Khawaja further alleges that during the Cape Town Test, a coaching staff member encouraged Bancroft to continue tampering. After Bancroft was caught, Khawaja argues with team manager Gavin Dovey, insisting everyone share responsibility. He claims most players agreed in a subsequent team meeting, though captain Tim Paine knew not everyone supported the idea. Khawaja states he wants to stand by the three sanctioned players, asserting that the narrative painted them as the sole culprits while hiding wider knowledge.

Warner Criticizes Original Investigation as a Cover-Up

David Warner, who was suspended from all cricket and permanently barred from leadership roles due to the scandal, has strongly criticized the original Cricket Australia investigation. In a recent social media video, Warner described the inquiry as "rushed" and "botched," claiming it "stinks of a cover-up." He expressed deep disappointment in current captain Pat Cummins, stating that Cummins "threw Ussie under the bus" by disagreeing with Khawaja's claims. Warner argued that he, Steve Smith, and Bancroft were made to carry the consequences without the full context being public.

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Warner recalled the investigation process as having challenging questions that were planted to force a quick resolution. He stated, "It was a quick one to get it over and done with." While Warner declined to speculate on whether individual bowlers knew about the sandpaper, he maintained that the original sanctions were unfair and failed to reflect the actual circumstances surrounding the ball-tampering scheme during the South Africa tour.

Bowlers Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood Deny Involvement

The bowling contingent has firmly rejected Khawaja's allegations. Mitchell Starc stated on November 10 that his opinion has not changed since a 2021 statement released with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon. That statement declared the bowlers did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field until they saw the footage on the big screen at Newlands. Starc also clarified that he knew nothing about claims that sandpaper was used in the Port Elizabeth Test before Cape Town.

Pat Cummins addressed the controversy at a lengthy press conference on November 13, calling Khawaja's claims "casual" regarding the lives and reputations of his teammates. Cummins stated clearly that if Khawaja means the team knew sandpaper was going onto the field, he is "100 per cent wrong." Cummins emphasized that he respects others' perspectives but insists that the bowlers were not aware of the specific preparations made by Smith, Warner, and Bancroft until the incident became public knowledge.

Crickick Australia Forum and Marsh Comments on Legacy

In response to the renewed controversy, Cricket Australia has established a forum for former players and staff to share their recollections. However, the board emphasized that the original investigation findings would not be reopened. This move aims to provide a platform for historical reflection without re-litigating the disciplinary outcomes from 2018. Meanwhile, Marcus Marsh, who played in all four Tests of the series, said he holds no grudges against Khawaja, respecting his right to tell his story while noting that everyone has moved on in their own way.