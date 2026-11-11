Khawaja cancels TV and radio book interviews after refusing to answer Cummins question

Usman Khawaja has cancelled television and radio interviews for his book after a bruising ABC interview, where he repeatedly refused to say whether Pat Cummins knew about sandpaper use.

Usman Khawaja has cancelled television and radio interviews to promote his controversial book after a bruising ABC interview on Tuesday night. He informed his publisher Penguin he will no longer take part in those appearances.

Khawaja is still expected to appear on podcasts. He appears reluctant to face more questions about who knew what during Australia's 2018 Test tour of South Africa. The interview was not a complete train wreck, but it was eyebrow-raising, to say the least. During the 7.30 interview with Sarah Ferguson, Khawaja spent much of the time ducking, weaving and leaving questions unanswered.

Also read Usman Khawaja Defends Ball Tampering Book Without Naming Pat Cummins

His body language suggested a man weighed down by the fallout. Relationships with former teammates have been strained, perhaps irreparably, after he tipped a bucket on numerous figures in Australian cricket, including ex-teammates. As a former Test batsman, Khawaja faced some of the world's most fearsome fast bowlers during his career for Australia. For a man on a publicity blitz, he appeared remarkably reluctant to discuss some of his book's most explosive claims.

Khawaja Alleges More Players Knew

Central to the controversy is Khawaja's claim that more players knew about ball tampering tactics used to illegally alter the condition of the ball, not only in the third Test in Cape Town where the scandal erupted, but also in the preceding match in Port Elizabeth. Khawaja says he has not pointed the finger at anyone in particular. Yet by calling for collective responsibility while refusing to name individuals, he has effectively implicated everyone.

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Ferguson asked about David Warner backing his account while saying lies will eventually get out. She asked what lies Warner meant. Khawaja replied: I'm not going speak on behalf of Davey. I've tried my best to tell my story in an open and safe environment.

There's no easy way to do it, but I mean, I'm not here to inflame the situation any more. I was here to tell my truth, what I saw, what I felt, and to stick with those three guys that were made out to be the only people who have taken it. I wanted that to be shown.

Questions About Bowlers Denial

Ferguson asked whether a 2021 statement by Australia's four bowlers, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, denying knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field in Cape Town was incorrect. In his book, Khawaja says he was pissed off by their joint stance. There was no such indignation on Tuesday night. Khawaja sidestepped the question, saying he had given his statement about what happened the game before.

He said he was very open and honest about what he saw and the conversations he had. He added: Sometimes I'm very specific on things and sometimes I'm a bit vague on things and I do it on purpose because I'm trying to tell a story. That admission was revealing. Yes, Khawaja has been deliberately vague about the identities of those involved.

There may be legal reasons for that caution, but it leaves those who have denied knowledge of the plot facing questions they cannot definitively answer without Khawaja explaining precisely what he alleges. Asked whether the four bowlers were involved in conversations about ball tampering, he said: I'm just not going to entertain that. He complained about sensationalised coverage over the weekend and insisted his book and social media statements spoke for themselves.

Khawaja Refuses to Name Names

He said: I'm not going to really speak on any more of it at this moment. Therein lies the problem. Why lob a grenade into Australian cricket, question the established account of one of the country's greatest sporting scandals, and then refuse to explain who knew what? Ferguson pressed him on whether Cummins had prior knowledge that sandpaper was being used to change the surface of the ball.

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Khawaja said: I'm not going to answer that. I've written what I've written in my book. I've come out and stood by those three guys and told my account. I think Chadd Sayers came out the other day and backed me up.

I'm not going to speculate on behalf of anyone else. Khawaja said he had deliberately avoided naming individuals and would not start now. Ferguson said that by writing the account he was naming names because he was saying it was not just those three players who were responsible. She pressed him on whether the rest of the playing group and coaching staff had prior knowledge of sandpaper being used.

Again there was no direct answer. Khawaja said: I've written in my account from what I've seen. People want to know the answers and lots of different answers. I've left it open-ended to some respects because I've told my story and I've told my truth and I'll speak for myself.

I'm hoping other people will come up and talk about it honestly. That's what I'm hoping. But I'm not forcing anyone to do anything. Khawaja insisted this was not a witch-hunt and he was not pointing fingers, yet he is effectively challenging the integrity of teammates.

Scandal Claims and Public Interest

The interview was eyebrow-raising, to say the least. Khawaja is entitled to tell his story and there is a legitimate public interest in understanding whether Cricket Australia's investigation at the time established the entire truth about what happened. But having made such serious allegations, Khawaja cannot reasonably expect those implicated by his account to escape scrutiny, or for questions about his claims to disappear. He said he was not calling for Cricket Australia to reopen its investigation.

Khawaja also maintained the bans imposed on Steve Smith and Warner, both suspended for 12 months, were appropriate. Khawaja and Warner have rekindled the sandpaper scandal, raising the question of what Steve Smith will say.