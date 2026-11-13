Pat Cummins Denies Knowing Sandpaper Was Used in 2018, Calls Khawaja Claims 100 Per Cent Wrong

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins rejects Usman Khawaja's claims that bowlers knew sandpaper was used to tamper with the ball in 2018, calling the allegation 100 per cent wrong and complete nonsense. A key figure from the player review calls for Cricket Australia to reopen its investigation.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has rejected Usman Khawaja's claim that bowlers knew sandpaper was being used to rough up the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa, saying Khawaja is 100 per cent wrong.

Speaking at Cricket Central in Sydney on Friday, Cummins also dismissed Khawaja's allegation that he and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. He called that claim complete and utter nonsense. Cummins said he took time this week to respond and tried to understand exactly what was being claimed. He said some of Khawaja's claims are probably true, but there are big leaps and vague details.

Also read Pat Cummins faces leadership test as Khawaja claims divide Australian cricket

Pat Cummins Rejects Sandpaper Knowledge Claims

He added that the details really matter. If Khawaja means the bowlers knew sandpaper was going out in the field, Cummins said that is 100 per cent wrong. He said he has said that consistently for eight years: he did not know that was happening. Cummins said there was no master plan around using illegal methods.

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People assume the team went from very legal methods to suddenly taking sandpaper, and there must have been a huge master plan, but that is not the case. He said there was no grand plan and no team meeting. There were no bowlers saying this is what must happen. He also said it is normal to see sandpaper in the dressing room, but that is different from bringing it onto the pitch.

When asked if more than three people knew about the sandpaper, Cummins said he did not know. If the question is about taking sandpaper out in front, all he can say is he did not know that was happening. He also said it is not obvious whether a ball has been tampered with, noting that even the umpires had a look in 2018.

Cummins Reflects On 2018 Team Culture

When Cameron Bancroft was captured on camera putting sandpaper in his pants during the 2018 Test in Cape Town, Cummins was 24 and playing his 13th Test. Cummins said the team at that stage had a win-at-all-costs mentality, an ugly underbelly, and too many silos. Those are traits he hopes everyone has seen him try very hard to eradicate in the last six years as captain.

He also addressed being filmed in an animated conversation with his wife, Rebecca, outside their house this week. He said the situation is very comical and that Rebecca wears her heart on her sleeve. He said they were not having a spat. Rebecca was very frustrated, animated and really not happy with Usman.

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On being filmed, Cummins said it is all a bit ridiculous. They are talking about something dealt with eight and a half years ago, and now he is walking his one-year-old daughter in a nappy out the front while cameras chase him and his family. Cummins said Khawaja's memoir, Sabr, has reopened old wounds. He said Khawaja actually says things far more serious than everyone knew, including that Cummins and others were architects of a scheme.

Cummins Declares No Legal Action Against Khawaja

Cummins said he supports Khawaja's right to tell a story 100 per cent and is glad he feels he can. But he said people have to be accountable for what they say and do. He said he would stay and answer all questions and did not want to talk about it again after today. He also said he would not pursue legal action despite being advised some comments were probably defamatory.

He said it has been eight years and a line must be drawn. He added that he will not be doing anything legally. Following Khawaja's claims, a key figure involved in a player review after the scandal called on Cricket Australia to reopen an investigation into the use of sandpaper in 2018. David Warner, vice-captain at the time and one of three players suspended over the incident, described Khawaja's version of events as wrong.

Media turnout for Cummins on Friday was on par with press conferences held in the immediate wake of the scandal by then-captain Steve Smith and Warner. Interest in the scandal's resurgence grew during the week. Cummins appeared on 7.30 on Tuesday night, when he refused to answer numerous questions, including what knowledge the now-captain had about sandpaper being used. At Friday's press conference there were about 30 reporters gathered outside Cricket Central in Sydney's west.

Some TV networks brought multiple cameras, and there were 15 microphones ready. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were at training but did not address the media. Nathan Lyon was playing Sheffield Shield for NSW.