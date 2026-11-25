Usman Khawaja has revealed a text message he sent to Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg proposing that the whole team accept responsibility for ball tampering in South Africa in 2018 to end the sandpaper saga.

Usman Khawaja has revealed he sent a text message to Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg with a proposal he hopes can end the sandpaper saga.

The former Test opener, whose memoir Sabr reignited the controversy, outlined the plan on The Grade Cricketer podcast. He said he is working behind the scenes to find a middle ground with players and officials. The interview had been twice postponed as Khawaja sought not to inflame an already combustible situation. Khawaja read out the message he sent Greenberg after the pair spoke on the phone last Friday.

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Collective Responsibility Proposal For Sandpaper Saga

In it, he proposed that the team collectively accept that it knew the ball was being tampered with in South Africa in 2018. Whether it was sandpaper or any other means was irrelevant, the message said, because the players knew what they were doing. The team and squad should take full responsibility for their actions, something Khawaja said should have been done eight years ago.

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The message also acknowledged the price paid by Steven Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner for the sake of the team. Khawaja said the team was sorry and eternally grateful to them. He reiterated several times that he does not back away from anything he wrote in his autobiography. His book was the catalyst for the eight-year-old scandal to resurface in recent weeks.

Greenberg responded with uncertainty, according to Khawaja. Khawaja said the CEO told him he would contact the other parties and let him know, but was not sure the proposal would fly. Greenberg added that no matter what happened, at least they could look each other in the eye and say they were trying everything possible. Khawaja said he is trying to find a middle ground, even though he is not budging on what he says is the truth.

Bancroft Respect And Cummins Captaincy Stance

He also said he respects Cameron Bancroft because no one has suffered more than Bancroft in all of this. Khawaja insisted he wants Pat Cummins to remain captain of Australia's men's Test team regardless of what happens. But he said he was disappointed with Cummins' press conference, during which the skipper denied any knowledge of ball tampering in South Africa eight years ago. Cummins used a 68-minute press conference last week to reinforce his stance.

Khawaja said he was upset by how Cummins handled that appearance. He said he has always loved Cummins as a person and leader, but never expected him to attack him personally for so long. Khawaja maintained that the entire playing group was aware of the plot to tamper with the ball. He said the group should have taken collective responsibility rather than allowing Smith, Bancroft and Warner to take the hit alone.

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He added that a 2021 statement put out by Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon drove a wedge between the star bowling quartet and the rest of the team. The rest of the team had no idea the statement was going to be released. Khawaja said the statement created a separation, with the bowlers separating themselves from the rest of the team at that point.

Unity Efforts And Moving Past Verbal Tennis

He said he still has a pipe dream of the group taking accountability or walking in together. But he also acknowledged the difficulty of achieving that. He said he is sick of playing verbal tennis against his former teammates and wants to unite behind a concession of some sort. Khawaja said Greenberg told him that no matter what, at least they could say they were trying everything possible to move Australian cricket forward and come together.

Khawaja said the efforts are happening behind the scenes, not just him shooting people. Cummins and his fellow bowlers have denied any knowledge of the plot. The saga continues to highlight deep divisions within Australian cricket.