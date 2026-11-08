Khawaja says Smith stopped him revealing ball tampering truth in 2018

Usman Khawaja has revealed Steve Smith talked him out of publicly confirming that the whole Australian team knew about sandpaper use in 2018, as he pressures the bowlers to accept collective responsibility.

Usman Khawaja has revealed Steve Smith talked him out of publicly revealing what he knew about the 2018 sandpaper scandal, with the former captain determined to shoulder the blame and serve his one-year suspension.

Speaking at his book launch on Tuesday, the retired Australian batsman also admitted he feared he might never be able to return to the Australian dressing room and was unwilling to go to war with his teammates over their refusal to accept collective responsibility for the ball-tampering saga. Khawaja has doubled down on his explosive claim that every player in the team, including the bowlers despite their repeated denials, knew sandpaper was being used on the ball not only during the infamous Cape Town Test in 2018 but also in the preceding match in Gqeberha, then known as Port Elizabeth.

Also read David Warner and Steve Smith Sandpapergate Incident Truth Revealed by Usman Khawaja

Khawaja was speaking on Sunday after a series of inflammatory extracts from his autobiography reignited the scandal and raised questions about why he waited eight years to speak publicly about the events that led to Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being banned. Khawaja also claimed Bancroft had used sandpaper on the ball during the second Test, revealed he had confronted teammate Nathan Lyon over dropping the ball on South African batsman AB de Villiers following a runout, and suggested he was overlooked for the interim captaincy at the end of the series because Australia was not ready for a brown captain.

Khawaja Pressures Bowlers Over Scandal

Khawaja has put renewed pressure on Australia's bowlers to come clean, arguing the three players who were sanctioned have unfairly carried the burden of the scandal for eight years. In his book, Khawaja writes that he was really pissed off that two unnamed teammates were unwilling to accept collective responsibility for what happened in South Africa. Time to clear up some facts, Khawaja said on social media.

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When I mentioned it was all of us, that is implying that whether we like it or not, we are all responsible for what happened together as a team. We need to take that collectively. Now that everyone is talking, am I going to deny that everyone knew? Nah, I will not deny that either.

I never speak on behalf of anyone else in my book. Why now? I have been trying to take this as a team right from the start. I wrote everything that happened down a few days later after Cape Town.

When the other guys got their penalties, I told Smudge that I was going to come clean to the media. I could not believe the penalties he got. Smudge being the man and leader he was talked me out of it. He wanted to take the blame.

I argued with him, but he was having none of it. That is the first time I tried to come out. Khawaja said the issue reared its ugly head again in 2021, when he contacted then Australian coach Justin Langer and pleaded with him to convince other members of the team to speak publicly together. He said he also raised the matter with then Australian Cricketers Association boss Todd Greenberg.

Instead, the four frontline bowlers from the Cape Town Test, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, issued a strongly worded statement denying any knowledge of a plan to tamper with the ball. Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon have so far declined to comment through their managers.

Why Khawaja Waited To Speak

Then that statement came out from the guys. What could I do then? I was not going to go to war with those guys back then. I was not comfortable.

That is the truth, Khawaja said. Why did I not say anything in those four years while I was still playing? You know what? I never wanted to be the first guy to chat about this.

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Call me a chicken or whatever you want. I did not know how to do it because I was still in the team. How was I ever supposed to bring this up when I knew some of my teammates did not want to talk about it? I knew everything I did or said always influenced and affected the team.

I was always conscious of putting my team first, but I am not in that team any more. What I say now is not a reflection of them any more. Now my words do not influence the team at all. I speak for myself.

Sanctioned Players Are The Victims

Khawaja insisted he had not betrayed his former teammates by speaking out, arguing the real victims were the three players who had been publicly vilified and forced to carry the shame of the scandal. I have not thrown anyone under the bus, Khawaja said. The guys that are currently in the team right now, and the other people that were there on the South African tour, including me, are not the victims.

These three guys took the blame for all of us. They are the victims. Yes, it was tough for everyone, including me. I had sleepless nights.

I told Rachel and Justin Langer, I am not sure if I can go back in the change rooms ever again. Those three are the ones that had to endure this for the last eight years, quietly. I am glad everyone else has moved on from this. But I promise you, those guys have not moved on.

How can they if the truth has never come out? I made a promise to my childhood friend David Warner that I would tell the truth, so he could tell a story. I am absolutely 100 per cent unapologetic for that. I stuck up for all cricketers in the past through the ACA, fighting for what I thought was right.

This is no different. These three guys deserve justice, and I have not pointed fingers at anyone. I am still searching for what I was searching all those years ago. For us, me included, to take the blame together as a team, so we can all move on from this once and for all. You know what? I would do it again in a heartbeat.