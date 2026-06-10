Kia K4 Review: Is It a Step Up from the Cerato?

The Kia K4 is the replacement for the Cerato, but is it on the same level as other popular models in the segment? We take a closer look at the K4 GT-Line hatch to see what it's like to live with.

The Kia K4 is the replacement for the Cerato , but is it on the same level as other popular models in the segment? The K4 is a considerable generational leap compared to the Cerato , while also introducing Kia's latest design language to the small-car segment.

Despite being a small car, the new K4 is quite a bit bigger than the model it replaces, creating a larger gap to the ageing Picanto micro-car in Kia's lineup. The K4 is up to $6000 more expensive than the equivalent Cerato, with prices starting from more than $30,000.

However, given the extra tech and equipment, as well as the increasing cost of shipping and manufacturing across the industry, the pricing is pretty spot on in this day and age. The K4 GT-Line hatch is the range-topping variant and comes with all the fruit, despite being the most expensive version of one of its cheapest models.

Australian buyers have the option of the sedan or hatch, and while it's refreshing to see a car manufacturer bring out a new small sedan alongside a hatch, the hatch does serve as a consolation, being very much like the wagon but with some length taken out of the rear. The K4 certainly looks more interesting than many of its competitors, with a more sophisticated aura about it.

Our first impressions of the Kia K4 were positive at its launch, so we wanted to get the Kia K4 back into the CarExpert garage to see what it's like to live with. The Kia K4 hatch and sedan lineup kicks off from $32,090 before on-road costs, and tops out at $43,790 before on-road for the range-topping GT-Line we have here on test.

The natural vehicle to cross-shop the K4 with is its cousin, the Hyundai i30 Sedan, which is priced from $30,000 before on-roads, while the hybrid version is priced from $33,250 plus on-roads. The segment-leader is still the Toyota Corolla, which starts from $35,260 plus ORCs, with the range-topping ZR grade available for $39,100 plus ORCs. If you're familiar with Kia's products, the K4 will instantly feel comfortable.

The double-wide infotainment screen looks good and works well, the steering wheel is fantastic, and the cabin materials are all excellent. In fact, it's very easy to forget you're actually sitting in one of the most affordable Kia models on sale. That this is a GT-Line definitely helps. There's black faux leather upholstery on the centre console, door cards and, mixed with white trim, it's also found on the wonderfully comfortable seats and the steering wheel.

The top-grade K4 also gets soft-touch surfaces throughout, which - when combined with the high-quality plastics used by Kia - makes this cabin feel quite premium. But while it looks good, I'm always concerned about white leather - particularly on high-touch areas like the steering wheel. For the sake of resale value, it might be worth washing your hands before each drive.

Kia has chosen to keep a good array of real buttons and thumbwheels, making life easier for the driver and passenger. The shortcuts on the dash make accessing the infotainment system all that much easier, and there are temperature and fan controls that work in conjunction with the 5.0-inch digital climate screen - sandwiched between the 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

However, we did have some issues with the infotainment. Apple CarPlay froze several times during our time with the car, and when the system was reading SMS messages that had come through, it sounded like an AM radio from the 1940s. Here's hoping Kia can fix these minor performance issues with a software update





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Kia K4 Cerato Small Car Kia GT-Line Hatch Sedan Infotainment Apple Carplay Software Update

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