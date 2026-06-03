Kia Recalls Popular Car Model Across Australia Over Fears of Manufacturing Default

Kia has issued a recall for 1,180 vehicles across Australia due to a manufacturing default that could cause a fire. The affected vehicles are JA PE Picantos manufactured between 2020 and 2023. Kia is contacting affected owners to schedule a free repair at a dealership.

Kia is recalling 1,180 vehicles across Australia due to a manufacturing default that could cause a fire. The defect, which affects JA PE Picantos manufactured between 2020 and 2023, could lead to a fuel leak if not addressed.

The Australian regulator has warned that a vehicle fire could result in serious injury or death to occupants, other road users, or bystanders. Kia is contacting affected owners to schedule a free repair at a dealership. Owners can also check the company's website for information on the recall or contact their customer service team by phone or email. The recall is a precautionary measure to prevent any potential accidents.

The affected vehicles will be repaired at no cost to the owners. Kia is committed to ensuring the safety of its customers and is taking all necessary steps to rectify the issue. The company is urging all affected owners to take immediate action and schedule a repair as soon as possible. In the meantime, owners are advised to exercise caution and avoid any activities that could potentially ignite a fire.

Kia's priority is the safety of its customers, and the company is working tirelessly to resolve the issue. The recall is a proactive measure to prevent any potential accidents and ensure the safety of all road users. The affected vehicles will be thoroughly inspected and repaired to prevent any future incidents. Kia's commitment to safety is unwavering, and the company is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to its customers.

The recall is a testament to Kia's dedication to safety and customer satisfaction. The company is working closely with regulatory authorities to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to prevent any future incidents. Kia's priority is the safety of its customers, and the company is committed to providing the highest level of service to ensure that all vehicles are safe to operate.

The recall is a precautionary measure to prevent any potential accidents and ensure the safety of all road users. The affected vehicles will be thoroughly inspected and repaired to prevent any future incidents. Kia's commitment to safety is unwavering, and the company is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to its customers.

Kia's priority is the safety of its customers, and the company is committed to providing the highest level of service to ensure that all vehicles are safe to operate. The recall is a testament to Kia's dedication to safety and customer satisfaction. The company is working closely with regulatory authorities to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to prevent any future incidents.

Kia's priority is the safety of its customers, and the company is committed to providing the highest level of service to ensure that all vehicles are safe to operate. The recall is a precautionary measure to prevent any potential accidents and ensure the safety of all road users. The affected vehicles will be thoroughly inspected and repaired to prevent any future incidents





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Kia Recall Australia Manufacturing Default Vehicle Fire

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