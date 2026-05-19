Kia's new Seltos Hybrid aims for affordable price point, set against Hyundai and Toyota rivals

The second-generation Kia Seltos Hybrid aims to offer 'comparable pricing' to key rivals in the affordable small crossover SUV segment. The passage highlights that the new Seltos will affirm choices for Australian customers in a dance between capabilities and affordability, while worldwide demand for the Seltos will ensure a high production level. It is anticipated that the Australian-bound Seltos will be produced in the factory supplying European and UK markets, increasing the number of Australian-bound hybrid models. However, the pricing and specification details for the hybrid-only SUV range are still to be confirmed.

Kia says the new Seltos Hybrid will be as affordable as it is capable, with its sights set on key rivals from Hyundai and Toyota.

The second-generation Kia Seltos Hybrid, developed with affordability in mind, aims to offer 'comparable pricing' to key rivals in the affordable small crossover SUV segment. With all-new Seltos, Kia sees growing demand globally, and the Australian product is specifically allocated to produce hybrid models in Korea, expected to meet market demand. The company is cautious about delivering capabilities and affordability in a delicate dance, but confident that the Seltos will verify choices for Australian customers.

The base pricing and specifications for the hybrid-only SUV range are still to be confirmed, but it is expected to be aimed directly at competitors like the long-discontinued Niro Hybrid S and the more premium-positioned Kona Hybrid Premium, both positioned on the 'K3' platform with the Seltos. The 2025 sales figures of the Niro Hybrid S indicate poor sales, while the 2025 sales of the Kona Hybrid model provide a contrasting view.

The Australian-bound Seltos will be produced in the factory supplying European and UK markets. The potential competition for the Seltos in Australia comes from both Hyundai small crossover SUV rivals, particularly the discontinued Niro Hybrid S and the now-larger Kona Hybrid Premium (currently from $46,990 D/A). Stay tuned to CarExpert for all the latest on the new-generation Kia Seltos – including the international drive review coming 29 May





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