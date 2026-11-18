Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto VI, its first new GTA in 13 years, following criminal couple Jason and Lucia through Vice City and the state of Leonida. The game is one of the best ever made, with a standout soundtrack by Justice, but some repetitive missions and tedious travel.

Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto VI, its first new Grand Theft Auto in 13 years, and the result is one of the best games ever made.

The long-awaited title follows Jason and Lucia, a criminal couple, through Vice City, Rockstar's version of Miami, and the surrounding state of Leonida. It is a big swing that pays off. Within the first few hours of playing, I had escaped masked men in a hospital wheelchair, kidnapped a doctor for his painkillers and flown a plane on a cocaine drop. By then, I knew this was the most outrageous game I had played.

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The game is full of moments like that, vivid, outrageous and a lot of fun in equal measure. It drags you in and keeps you playing until 1am. It is worth the 13-year wait, and you can feel the effort that has gone into every corner of it.

GTA Gameplay Features Jason and Lucia

Grand Theft Auto is a crime series that drops you into a sprawling fictional American city and lets you roam on foot or in whatever you can steal, taking jobs from crooks as a story unfolds. The usual car chases, drug deals, set-ups and jewellery store heists are all here, with everything dialled up to 11. I will not spoil where it goes. What holds it together is Jason and Lucia.

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The game tracks their relationship as you play, and keeping it healthy never feels like a chore; it adds to the realism. Their relationship and the game's writing give the game an emotional weight no previous GTA has had. It is a love story for the ages and has a different tone to any GTA game before it. It is like Bonnie and Clyde on meth.

For me, it does not quite hit the highs of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's cowboy epic and probably my favourite video game of all time. But ask me again in another 40 hours. The world they move through is kaleidoscopic and technicolour, crammed with stories, activities and people who feel real. You cannot walk into every building, but it is close.

It can take more than half an hour of real-world time to drive from one end of the map to the other. Some of the best moments are the smallest: the parody ads on the radio, the small talk between pedestrians, and side-missions that send you down strange rabbit-holes. There is so much game here that after more than 40 hours, I still have not finished the main story.

Game Looks Extraordinary With Strong Soundtrack

It looks extraordinary, to the point that clips of the game have been mistaken for real footage on social media. That realism takes some adjusting to when you are committing acts of ultra-violence. As a former music journalist, I will stick my neck out: this is probably the strongest soundtrack of any video game to date.

French electronic duo Justice composed the score, and the accompanying album has new tracks from Travis Scott and Lana Del Rey, with Aussies Tame Impala and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard guesting on a Justice song. The needle drops at key moments lift those scenes the way a great soundtrack lifts an action movie. Underneath the chaos, the game has a lot to say about Trump's America, a place that already borders on self-parody.

Vice City is outlandish, corrupt, weird and deeply funny. The strange part is that it still works as escapism, even though what you are escaping into is effectively a mirror of the world outside your lounge room. It is not perfect. One problem that has dogged GTA for years is back: while there is so much to do, some missions can feel repetitive.

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Repetitive Missions And Realism Cause Issues

Drive somewhere, steal something or kill someone or blow something up, then drive away and shake the cops. Another issue is getting around. There is no fast travel. You can book a ride through Ryde Me, the game's version of Uber, and pay extra to skip the trip, but mostly you drive, and that gets tedious.

Some of the realism tips into chores as well: filling cars with petrol, remembering to eat, assembling furniture. Realism for its own sake does not always add to the fun. I also hit small bugs, such as pedestrians walking into walls and getting stuck. Nothing broke the game, and on a pre-release build of something this size, that is about what you would expect.

Game Feels Alive In AI Era

None of that dents what Rockstar has pulled off. In an era of AI slop, this is a game that feels deeply alive and human, which is fascinating given how many people it took to make and how long it took. It is also deeply impressive on a purely technical level: there are almost no load times, despite its mammoth download size of more than 200 gigabytes. People, gamers and non-gamers alike, will get lost in it for years.

I expect it to outsell a Taylor Swift album or a new Avengers film, and to reopen the debate about whether games are art on a par with TV and film, a debate that should have been settled long ago. It will also revive the often reductive argument about violence in games and its incredibly tenuous links to real-world violence. There is no escaping that.

The game is rated R 18+ for high-impact violence, sex scenes and drug use, and it earns every bit of that. It is not one for the kids, and if hyper-realistic violence turns your stomach, skip it. Everyone else should buy it. It costs $129.95 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, with no PC version yet.

Spread over the 40-plus hours I have played so far, that is about $3 an hour, and I am nowhere near done with Vice City. David Swan is the technology editor for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. He was previously technology editor for The Australian newspaper.