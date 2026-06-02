Kieran Foran Appointed Long-Term Head Coach of Manly Sea Eagles Until 2029

Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed Kieran Foran as their full-time head coach on a long-term deal lasting until 2029. Foran, who stepped in as interim coach in March, has orchestrated a remarkable revival, transforming the team into a top-four contender. The club cited his leadership, playing experience, and the immediate impact on team culture and performance as key factors in the decision.

Kieran Foran has been officially appointed as the full-time head coach of the Manly Sea Eagles , extending his tenure until at least the end of the 2029 season.

Foran initially took over as interim coach in late March after Anthony Seibold's dismissal. His appointment follows an impressive turnaround for the team, which was once viewed as a wooden spoon contender but is now pushing for a top-four spot and boasts the competition's third-best for-and-against differential. Under Foran's guidance, Manly scored the most points and conceded the fewest over an eight-game stretch prior to last week's loss to Cronulla.

The coach expressed deep commitment to the club, stating his belief that the Sea Eagles are capable of achieving great things this year. Club chairman Scott Penn praised Foran's leadership and connection to Manly, emphasizing the organization's focus on competing for premierships. Captain Jake Trbojevic's resurgence has been a notable success story under Foran, and support from players, staff, and fans helped solidify the decision.

CEO Jason King highlighted the clarity and standards Foran has instilled, confirming the club's confidence in his long-term direction





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Kieran Foran Manly Sea Eagles NRL Coach Appointment Rugby League Anthony Seibold Jake Trbojevic Scott Penn Premiership

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