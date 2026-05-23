Kieran Foran, Former Manly Sea Eagles Player, to Coach Against His Former Team in NRL

Less than nine months after retiring from professional rugby league, Kieran Foran will coach the Manly Sea Eagles against the team he last played for, the Gold Coast Titans. The match will take place in the Premiership Season, and the Manly Sea Eagles' roster includes several notable players.

Kieran Foran , a former Manly Sea Eagles player, will coach against his former team in the NRL , the Gold Coast Titans . The Manly Sea Eagles will face the Gold Coast Titans in the Premiership Season .

The Manly Sea Eagles' roster includes players like Clayton Faulalo, Jason Saab, Josh Feledy, Reuben Garrick, Blake Wilson, Luke Brooks, Jamal Fogarty, Taniela Paseka, Brandon Wakeham, Ethan Bullemor, Jackson Shereb, Ben Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, Jake Simpkin, Nathan Brown, Kobe Hetherington, Simione Laiafi, and Hugo Hart. The Gold Coast Titans' roster includes players like Keano Kini, Jenson Taumoepeau, Jaylan De Groot, AJ Brimson, Phillip Sami, Jayden Campbell, Zane Harrison, Moeaki Fotuaika, Oliver Pascoe, Klese Haas, Arama Hau, Beau Fermor, Cooper Bai, Kurtis Morrin, Josh Patston, Luke Sommerton, Adam Christensen, and Lachlan Ilias.

The match will be broadcast live on FOX LEAGUE, available on Kayo Sports





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Manly Sea Eagles Gold Coast Titans Kieran Foran NRL Premiership Season Roster Match

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