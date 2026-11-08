Kilkenny Influencer Boxing Event Ended in Riot After Tommy Robinson Attended

A Kilkenny influencer boxing event ended in a riot after far-right activist Tommy Robinson attended, leading to arrests and a violent disorder charge.

A boxing event organised by internet personalities Harrison Sullivan and Ed Matthews descended into a riot at the Hub events venue in Kilkenny, Ireland, at about midnight on Saturday. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was a ringside guest at the event, which was run under the Unhinged events company. Two people were arrested after the violence, which police said followed tensions sparked by Robinson's presence.

The event was hosted by Sullivan, who is known online as HSTikkyTokky. It was livestreamed on the Kick platform to about 1.8 million viewers and began without incident before the atmosphere turned hostile in the early hours of Sunday.

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How the Kilkenny Boxing Riot Unfolded

The riot began after Sullivan and Matthews invited Robinson to the commentator's desk before a fight involving Mo Deen, whose real name is Mohammad Kubba. Robinson, who was holding a copy of his book The Grooming Gang Cover-Up, made remarks about Muslim men and sexual offences that many attendees found offensive.

After Kubba won his fight, he climbed out of the ring and jumped on to Robinson, throwing punches. Security brought that scuffle under control, but the event escalated when Sullivan demanded that Kubba, who had left the venue, return to face off against Robinson in the ring. Kubba was escorted back inside by the event's security team.

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Stakeholder Positions Behind the Kilkenny Fight

Sullivan appeared to want the two men to have an unscheduled bareknuckle fight, and was heard repeatedly saying 'let Tommy fight him'. He also allowed Robinson's supporters, whom he described as 'Tommy's boys', into the ring, where they filled the space when Kubba arrived.

Kubba told the Guardian after the riot that he had been told to start a fight with Robinson, though he declined to name the person who gave that instruction. Robinson had said before the fight that he would be willing to 'batter' Kubba if the Muslim personality started a fight with him, but he also said he liked Kubba and bore no ill will towards him. The source reports there is no suggestion the riot was pre-planned.

Real-World Impact and Next Court Steps

Chairs and barricades were thrown during the violence, and attendees punched each other while others screamed and ran for safety. The Garda Síochána confirmed that a male in his 30s was assaulted and taken to St Luke's hospital in Kilkenny, while a male in his 20s was arrested and detained at a police station.

A teenage boy was also arrested and later charged with violent disorder, and was due to appear in court on Sunday. A separate court date of 16 December for a sentencing hearing, where a substantial custodial sentence is possible, was also noted in the report. The Ministry of Justice and the Metropolitan police could not confirm whether Robinson's bail terms prohibited international travel. Sullivan later acknowledged on social media that he had erred by not hiring more event security.