North Korea has cut off communication with President Donald Trump while expanding its nuclear arsenal, with estimates ranging from 60 to 120 warheads. Trump failed to secure a meeting with Kim during his Asia tour last week.

Kim Jong-un has cut off communication with Donald Trump while quietly increasing North Korea's nuclear arsenal. The US president did not secure a meeting with Kim during his Asia tour last week.

It was Trump's latest failed attempt to engage with a leader he frequently describes as a friend. Since regaining the presidency, Trump has tried to revive his personal diplomatic mission to convince Kim to abandon his country's nuclear weapons program. He tried contacting Kim last year through official communication channels, but no one had called back, sources told AP.

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Failed Diplomatic Efforts With Kim

After that, the president wrote a letter, which White House officials arranged to be handed to a diplomat working at North Korea's mission to the United Nations. However, the sources said the letter was passed back, unopened, to a US official at a later UN meeting. Pyongyang has said it will reject any attempt at dialogue until Washington stops pushing for denuclearisation. North Korea has been emboldened by closer ties with Beijing and Moscow.

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Analysts note these ties give the North Korean dictator less incentive to engage with Washington. During Trump's first term, the two leaders met three times, focusing on North Korea's denuclearisation. In 2018, Trump remarked that he fell in love with Kim, who he said wrote him beautiful letters.

However, the diplomatic efforts produced no concrete deal. Kim instead rapidly accelerated his country's nuclear program. The United States estimates that North Korea's nuclear arsenal has at least doubled from 20 or 30 nuclear warheads to an estimated 60 since the two leaders met in 2019. South Korean officials put the figure between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads, compared with roughly 5042 in the US arsenal.

Trump Downplays Nuclear Arsenal

In September, Trump emphasised that Kim remained a friend and sought to downplay North Korea's nuclear capability. He called it pretty large but stressed that it was smaller than the US arsenal. Before the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation conference in China last week, Trump repeatedly raised the prospect of a fourth meeting with Kim. He insisted that the North Korean leader would like to meet him.

Trump left China last Thursday after a trip that included meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but without meeting Kim. The US leader suggested he was too busy for a meeting, and that he and Kim would have it at some point. North Korean state media showed Kim visiting a ski resort and a naval university while Trump was meeting Xi and Putin.

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Warnings Over Kim's Nuclear Status

Analysts have repeatedly warned there is little hope of Trump convincing Kim to curb his growing nuclear arsenal. US intelligence's own annual threat assessment last year acknowledged that Kim has no intention of negotiating away his strategic weapons programs. Since Trump's first term, North Korea has enshrined its nuclear status in law and declared its arsenal permanent and irreversible. It has grown closer to Beijing, which remains its primary economic lifeline, and deepened military ties with Moscow.

North Korea signed a mutual defence treaty with Russia and dispatched troops and missiles to the war against Ukraine. The Telegraph, London contributed to this report.