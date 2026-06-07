Kimi Antonelli Holds Nerve to Win Chaotic F1 Monaco GP After Late Red Flag

Kimi Antonelli wins the Monaco Grand Prix from pole, becoming the youngest ever winner on the streets of Monte Carlo at age 19. He held his nerve through two restarts after a late red flag due to track damage, extending his championship lead.

Kimi Antonelli delivered a masterclass in composure and precision to win a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix , holding his nerve through two restarts after a late red flag to secure a historic victory for Mercedes .

The 19-year-old Italian became the youngest winner on the streets of Monte Carlo, surpassing Lewis Hamilton's record set in 2008, in only his second Formula 1 race at the iconic circuit. Antonelli's dominant performance from pole position extended his winning streak to five consecutive races this season, further solidifying his lead in the world championship standings.

The race began with Antonelli making a clean getaway from pole, while Max Verstappen, starting alongside him in second, suffered a technical issue that left his Red Bull stationary on the grid, triggering an anti-stall system. The Dutchman was forced to pit and eventually retired, leaving the field behind. Antonelli quickly built a comfortable lead, stretching it to nearly 30 seconds before the first round of pit stops.

Meanwhile, his teammate George Russell endured a frustrating afternoon, incurring two penalties: one for speeding in the pit lane and another for failing to serve the resulting five-second penalty correctly during a pit stop, which later resulted in a drive-through penalty. Russell finished 13th, a significant blow to his championship hopes, as he now trails Antonelli by 68 points.

Lewis Hamilton, starting third, moved into second place after Verstappen's retirement and managed his pace to finish runner-up, narrowing the gap to Antonelli to 66 points in the standings. The race appeared destined for a straightforward conclusion until the final 18 laps, when a series of incidents dramatically reshaped the outcome. Lance Stroll crashed at the final corner, bringing out a safety car. Antonelli pitted, as did Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, but the order remained unchanged.

On the restart, Leclerc struggled with his brakes and slammed into the barriers at the same corner, prompting a red flag as the track surface at the exit had begun to break up, a factor that contributed to both crashes. The race was suspended for 35 minutes while repairs were made, and a standing start was ordered for the remaining laps. Antonelli, under immense pressure from Hamilton behind, held his nerve perfectly.

He executed a flawless launch off the line at the restart, maintaining the lead and crossing the line to take the chequered flag, a victory that drew widespread praise for his maturity and skill. In the aftermath, Antonelli expressed his delight, calling it the most stressful race of his career but also the most rewarding.

His ability to handle the pressure of a double restart, especially in Monaco where overtaking is nearly impossible, demonstrated why he is considered a generational talent. The win also underscored Mercedes' resurgence this season, with the team now holding a strong position in both championships. Lando Norris, the defending world champion, suffered his second consecutive mechanical retirement, while his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri finished fourth.

The race was a testament to Antonelli's extraordinary talent, as he not only broke records but also showcased the composure of a seasoned champion. With five wins in five races, the Formula 1 world is witnessing the emergence of a new force, one that seems destined to dominate the sport for years to come





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kimi Antonelli Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 Mercedes Youngest Winner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Antonelli edges out Verstappen to snatch pole at Monaco Grand PrixKimi Antonelli claimed pole for the Monaco Grand Prix, edging out Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a gripping qualifying session.

Read more »

Teen Sensation Antonelli Secures Pole Position in Thrilling Monaco GP QualifyingKimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Italian, continued his remarkable run in the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship™ by securing pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix. In a tense qualifying session, Antonelli edged out Max Verstappen by just 0.043 seconds, extending Mercedes' run to six successive poles. Lewis Hamilton qualified third, while Fernando Alonso criticized the new 'hybrid era' cars.

Read more »

Antonelli snatches Monaco pole with 'magic lap', Piastri off the paceKimi Antonelli makes a mockery of suggestions the Monaco Grand Prix would stall his incredible start to the Formula 1 season, while Oscar Piastri struggles to make an impression.

Read more »

Antonelli on Monaco Pole as Vasseur Returns; Piastri Eyes Podium from SeventhKimi Antonelli aims to continue his winning streak from pole in Monaco, while Ferrari's Fred Vasseur re-joins the paddock after hospitalization. Oscar Piastri starts seventh, targeting another podium finish in the tight street circuit.

Read more »