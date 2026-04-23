Kimmel and Colbert Mock Trump's Shifting Iran Stance

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert lampooned Donald Trump’s handling of peace talks with Iran, highlighting the inconsistencies and delays in his approach. They also addressed related news, including Kash Patel’s lawsuit and the release of a Grateful Dead app.

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert dissected Donald Trump ’s shifting stance on potential peace talks with Iran , highlighting the perceived inconsistencies and unpredictable nature of his approach.

Kimmel likened the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz to a defunct Toys ‘R’ Us, questioning whether it was even operational, given the uncertainty surrounding the negotiations. He mocked Trump’s claims of impending action, contrasting them with the eventual indefinite extension of the ceasefire. Kimmel further satirized Trump’s tendency to make grand promises he doesn’t keep, referencing examples like ending the Ukraine war quickly, releasing tax returns, and building a wall.

He compared Trump’s negotiation process to a never-ending plumbing repair, filled with false assurances and delays. Colbert chimed in, poking fun at Trump’s assertion that he wasn’t under pressure to reach a deal, and humorously questioned the state of his ankles. The discussion also touched upon Trump’s boast that he could have swiftly won the Vietnam War, prompting Colbert to deliver a satirical impression of the former president.

Beyond the Iran talks, the hosts also addressed Kash Patel’s defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, with Meyers quipping about the financial feasibility of a $250 million claim. Meyers also criticized Trump’s “nice way or the hard way” approach to negotiations, deeming it more akin to a threat during a robbery.

Finally, the segment briefly mentioned the launch of a new Grateful Dead app, with a playful jab at the band’s fanbase and their memories of live shows. The overall tone was one of sharp satire, aimed at exposing the perceived absurdity and unpredictability of Trump’s foreign policy and public statements.

The hosts consistently used humor to underscore the contradictions and questionable logic underlying Trump’s actions and rhetoric, offering a critical commentary on the ongoing situation with Iran and the broader political landscape. The commentary served as a reflection of the public’s confusion and skepticism surrounding the negotiations, and the hosts’ ability to distill complex political events into easily digestible and humorous observations





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