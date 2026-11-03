King Charles Addresses Slavery Legacy At Commonwealth Summit In Antigua

King Charles III expresses sorrow over slavery at the Commonwealth summit in Antigua while stopping short of an apology. Leaders discuss reparations and future challenges.

King Charles III delivered a significant address to Commonwealth leaders in Antigua, articulating his profound personal sorrow regarding the historical injustices of slavery while deliberately avoiding a formal state apology. The King spoke during the opening session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, an event where 56 member nations gathered to discuss both historic grievances and contemporary global challenges. His remarks highlighted the tension between acknowledging past horrors and emphasizing the role of British institutions in eventually ending the trade.

Monstrous Injustice And Royal Sorrow

King Charles III described the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons as a shameful chapter of history that fills his soul with horror. He acknowledged that this legacy still casts a shadow over many of the islands and nations represented at the gathering. By using such strong emotional language, the monarch sought to validate the pain experienced by member states shaped by centuries of exploitation. However, he stopped short of issuing an official apology on behalf of the British state or the monarchy.

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Royal Navy And Ending Slavery

The monarch emphasized that British institutions, particularly the Royal Navy, played a leading role in the determination to end the international trade in enslaved people during the 1800s. He stated that history teaches character and courage can overcome the most monstrous injustices. This narrative serves to balance the acknowledgment of evil with a focus on the efforts made to abolish the practice. The King argued that while the actions of ancestors cannot be changed, learning from the past remains a vital imperative for future generations.

Gaston Browne Pushes For Reparations

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne voiced the frustrations of countries shaped by slavery and has called for formal talks on reparations. He argued that the issue of slavery has not disappeared with the passage of time due to its lasting impact on societies. Browne warned leaders that the shadows of the past continue to affect the present, necessitating serious dialogue about compensation. His stance reflects the views of counterparts from the Caribbean, Africa, and Pacific regions attending the summit.

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Climate Change And Technology Risks

Beyond historical issues, King Charles III called for urgent action on climate change, noting that smaller countries will bear the greatest cost. He warned of the risks from technologies being released at dizzying speed and urged the Commonwealth to address these changes. The King highlighted the impact on oceans as a critical area of concern for vulnerable nations. This comprehensive approach links historical responsibility with modern existential threats facing the Commonwealth membership.

CHOGM Delegates And Next Steps

The gathering included prominent figures such as Andy Burnham of the UK and Mark Carney of Canada, alongside leaders from across the globe. This marks the first meeting since the session held in Samoa in 2024. Delegates are now engaged in discussions that blend historical reckoning with practical policy solutions. The outcomes of these talks will likely influence how the Commonwealth addresses both legacy issues and emerging global crises in the coming years.