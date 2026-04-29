King Charles and Queen Camilla Honor 9/11 Victims During US Visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, laying flowers and meeting with families of victims. The visit is part of a four-day state visit to the US, which also included engagements in Washington D.C. and focused on themes of remembrance, diplomacy, and community engagement.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla continued their state visit to the United States with a deeply poignant and respectful visit to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

The royal couple paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, laying a bouquet of flowers at the memorial’s reflecting pools, which mark the footprints of the fallen World Trade Center towers. A handwritten note accompanying the flowers, penned by King Charles himself, expressed enduring solidarity with the American people and honored the memory of those tragically lost.

The visit underscored the strong and lasting bond between the United Kingdom and the United States, particularly in the face of shared adversity. Security was understandably tight around the memorial plaza in lower Manhattan, with the US Secret Service meticulously scanning access points. The King and Queen’s presence served as a powerful symbol of remembrance and support for the families and communities forever impacted by the events of that day.

The royal couple’s engagement extended beyond the solemn commemoration at the 9/11 Memorial. They took the time to meet with families of the victims, offering personal condolences and a moment of shared grief. They also engaged with local leaders, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as the governors of New York and New Jersey, demonstrating a commitment to fostering strong relationships at all levels of government. This visit followed a busy day in Washington D.C.

, where King Charles addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress, held a private meeting with former President Donald Trump, and engaged with leaders from the US technology sector. The broader context of the visit is the celebration of the 250th anniversary of America’s declaration of independence, highlighting the historical and cultural ties that bind the two nations.

However, the trip also occurs during a period of diplomatic tension, with former President Trump having publicly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding his stance on international conflicts. During the White House state dinner, Trump claimed Charles agreed with his position on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a statement Buckingham Palace clarified, emphasizing the King’s adherence to the UK government’s established policy on nuclear non-proliferation.

Beyond the formal engagements and diplomatic considerations, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit also included initiatives focused on community engagement and cultural enrichment. Following the 9/11 Memorial, King Charles travelled to Harlem to visit a grassroots organization dedicated to urban farming and combating food insecurity – a cause he has championed for decades. This visit showcased his commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment.

Simultaneously, Queen Camilla celebrated the 100th birthday of Winnie-the-Pooh, representing her charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, at a literary event held at the New York Public Library. The event brought together prominent figures from the British and American literary worlds, underscoring the importance of cultural exchange and the power of literature. Queen Camilla also dedicated time to meeting with representatives from domestic violence charities, demonstrating a commitment to social causes.

The multifaceted nature of their visit reflects a desire to connect with diverse communities and address pressing social issues, reinforcing the enduring relevance of the monarchy in the 21st century. The visit serves as a reminder of the shared values and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States, even amidst complex geopolitical challenges





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