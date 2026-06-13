King Charles and Royal Family Lead Trooping the Colour Parade in London

The monarch, queen and senior royals rode through London in carriage and on horseback as more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians took part in the annual birthday pageant, which concluded with an RAF fly‑past powered by sustainable fuel.

The royal family left Buckingham Palace this morning for the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London. King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelled down the Mall in an open top Ascot Landau carriage, marking the fourth Trooping the Colour held under Charles as monarch.

Thousands of onlookers lined the route, cheering as the sovereign and his consort waved from the carriage. Accompanying them were the Princess of Wales and her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - who{ } also rode in an Ascot Landau. The Prince of Wales, the Princess





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Trooping The Colour British Monarchy Royal Family RAF Sustainable Fuel London Ceremony

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