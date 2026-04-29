King Charles Delivers Historic Address to US Congress, Praises AUKUS and Condemns Political Violence

King Charles III made history as the second British monarch to address the US Congress, emphasizing the importance of the AUKUS partnership and condemning political violence. His speech underscored the deep ties between the UK, US, and Australia while highlighting the need for continued cooperation in defense and economic growth.

King Charles III delivered a historic address to the US Congress during his state visit, marking a significant moment as the second British monarch to speak before the legislative body.

In his 20-minute speech, the King emphasized the deep bond between the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia, highlighting their shared values and strategic partnerships. He expressed immense pride in his role as the Sovereign of Australia, underscoring the importance of the AUKUS alliance—a trilateral security pact aimed at bolstering regional stability and economic cooperation.

The King noted that thousands of military personnel from both nations are stationed in each other’s countries, collaborating on projects like the F-35 fighter jets and the ambitious AUKUS submarine program. He stressed that these initiatives are not driven by sentiment but by a commitment to ensuring long-term security and prosperity for future generations.

The Rule of Law and stable governance, he argued, have been the bedrock of economic growth in both nations, paving the way for new technological and economic agreements that will further strengthen their partnership. King Charles also condemned political violence in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, declaring that such acts would never succeed. His speech came amid tensions between the UK and US over geopolitical conflicts, including the war with Iran.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla made a symbolic gesture of unity by wearing a brooch featuring the American and British flags, originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1957 state visit to New York. The brooch, a poignant reminder of enduring Anglo-American ties, was a subtle yet powerful statement as the royal couple embarked on their four-day visit





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