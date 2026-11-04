King Charles Expresses Sorrow Over Slavery at Commonwealth Summit but Stops Short of Apology

King Charles III told Commonwealth leaders in Antigua that slavery fills him with profound sorrow, but he did not apologise or back reparations, as Caribbean leaders pressed for justice.

King Charles III has expressed profound personal sorrow over the history of slavery but stopped short of an apology or explicit support for reparations in a major address to Commonwealth leaders in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday.

He told the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that deepening his understanding of the horrors of slavery had made him more determined to address the wrongs of the past. The transatlantic trade in enslaved persons still casts a shadow over these islands and other members of our Commonwealth, he said. That shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow, the King said.

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He added that the more he had furthered his understanding through listening, learning and looking, the more committed he had become to building modern partnerships capable of addressing past wrongs. Charles also emphasised that British institutions including the Royal Navy had worked to end slavery when it was abolished in the 1800s.

He said history teaches that evil need not have the last word, and that character and courage can combine to overcome the most monstrous injustice, as they did with the determination to end international trade in enslaved people, in which the Royal Navy played such a leading role. He used a nautical metaphor: For, as any sailor navigating the seas knows, we cannot command the winds, least of all where the winds of yesterday have delivered us, but we can choose how we set our sail.

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He said we cannot change the actions of those who came before us, but we can learn from the past. Instead of apologising or backing reparations, the King pointed to education, employment, intra-Commonwealth trade and climate resilience as ways of tackling continuing hardship and disadvantage. Reparations are not formally on the agenda of the 56-member bloc, where trade, climate resilience and finance, sustainable debt, democracy and opportunities for young people were among the stated priorities.

Caribbean Leaders Demand Reparations Dialogue

But sustained campaigning by Caribbean governments and a growing international reparations movement have propelled the issue to the centre of political debate surrounding the gathering. Opening the summit, the host, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, said fairness required an honest engagement with our shared history and called for meaningful and respectful dialogue on reparatory justice and the enduring consequences of slavery and colonialism.

Browne said two days earlier that the issue of slavery had not disappeared with the passage of time because of its lasting impact on societies. He has explicitly called for discussions on reparations and compensation for the long-term impacts of colonial exploitation. His position reflects a broader sentiment across the Caribbean, Africa and the Pacific. He warned that ignoring these historical wrongs risks destabilising current relationships within the Commonwealth.

Caribbean leaders have stressed that dialogue must extend beyond an apology. Philip J Pierre, chair of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), described an apology as an essential first step but said an apology without repair is incomplete. He said any structured dialogue must allow consideration of the entirety of Caricom's 10-point reparations plan, including public health, education, cultural restitution, psychological rehabilitation, debt cancellation and monetary compensation. The King is politically neutral and is not expected to offer an apology.

A palace spokesperson said it would not be appropriate for the King to announce a change in government policy. Palace aides have indicated there would be no surprises in the speech for the UK government. Though speaking as head of the Commonwealth, the speech would have been drafted by Charles personally along with his advisers.

The summit brings together leaders from across the Commonwealth, ranging from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia to Andy Burnham of the UK, Mark Carney of Canada, and counterparts from across the Caribbean, Africa and the Pacific. The King also warned of the risks from technologies that were being released at dizzying speed and urged the Commonwealth to address some of the changes this would bring.

King Warns on Climate and Technology

As he did in Samoa in 2024, the King called for action on climate change and noted that the greatest cost would fall on smaller countries dealing with the impact on oceans. The debate over slavery also shaped the Samoa meeting. The King's speech aimed to foster unity while acknowledging deep-seated historical pain. By highlighting the Royal Navy's role in abolition, he attempted to bridge the gap between British heritage and the experiences of former colonies.

According to the AFP news agency, Burnham discussed slavery with the Barbados prime minister, Mia Mottley, during a meeting on Monday, one of several bilateral meetings the prime minister is expected to have at the summit. They discussed how Britain was offering a structured dialogue for communities impacted by the transatlantic slave trade, including the next steps, Downing Street said.

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Burnham has also proposed discussions on debt resets for smaller Commonwealth nations and announced 40 million pounds, or 54 million dollars, for critical infrastructure in the Caribbean over the next three years. Outside the heavily secured summit venue, protesters gathered with placards declaring: We know what you did and we can see you, and You say appalling atrocity, yet you refuse to apologise.

One protester, Lenworth Johnson, said that if the King's constitutional position prevented him from apologising, the British government should authorise him to do so. We feel an apology is necessary, he said. Another, Radcliffe Robins, said the wealth enjoyed by Britain and other western powers was built in part on enslavement. It is absolutely necessary that his majesty the king and the royal family apologise for the brutality and the injustice that they have imposed on us, he said.

And with that, we ask for reparations. Another protester said the demonstration was intended to ensure those entering the summit knew campaigners were watching them and listening to what they are saying and what they are doing.

Protesters Press for Apology and Action

Dorbrene O'Marde, chair of the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission and one of the organisers, said: One whose heart is filled with horror and whose soul bears the most profound personal sorrow must surely be moved beyond words - beyond repeated emotional expression without acceptance of responsibility. Genuine moral consciousness demands apologies - the acknowledgement of wrong, the acceptance of responsibility and the commitment to pursue reparations. Unfortunately, he added, that has not happened.

The demonstrations followed a reparations event on Monday hosted by the House of Commons' all-party parliamentary group for Afrikan Reparations alongside campaign organisations. Its chair, the Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, welcomed debt relief but warned against presenting it as reparations. Reparations was never about personal guilt. It is about the responsibility of states and institutions that still stand, she said.

Aid is not reparations, because aid leaves the power with the giver. Agency was the crime. Agency has to be the remedy. The meeting was followed by a candlelight vigil on an Antiguan beach commemorating enslaved Africans brought to the island.

Critics Say King Gestures Fall Short

The Rev Bonnie Smith, president of the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission, was among those who attended. Critics argue that the King's gestures fall short of the accountability demanded by affected nations. The discourse at the summit underscores the tension between historical grievances and future cooperation. While the King expressed sorrow, his refusal to apologise leaves many questions unanswered for those seeking formal justice.

The outcome of these discussions will likely influence Commonwealth policy for years to come. As the summit progresses, the debate over reparations and historical responsibility is expected to continue. The King's emphasis on learning from the past offers a path forward, but it may not satisfy those calling for concrete economic compensation. The Commonwealth must navigate these complexities to maintain its relevance and cohesion in the modern era.