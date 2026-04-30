King Charles III and Queen Camilla Pay Tribute to 9/11 Victims During Historic New York Visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla made a historic visit to New York City, paying tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks and engaging with community leaders, business titans, and celebrities. Their four-day diplomatic trip to the US marked 250 years of American independence and highlighted the enduring cultural and economic ties between the UK and the US.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla embarked on a historic visit to New York City , marking the first time a reigning British monarch has visited the city in 16 years.

Their itinerary was packed with significant engagements, including a poignant tribute at the National 9/11 Memorial, where they laid flowers and spoke with victims' relatives, first responders, and local dignitaries. The royal couple was accompanied by former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg as they honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the September 11, 2001, attacks, including 67 British nationals.

The visit held special significance as it came ahead of the 25th anniversary of the tragic event, underscoring the enduring bond between the UK and the US in the face of shared adversity. The King and Queen’s day continued with a visit to Harlem Grown’s 134th Street Farm, an after-school urban farming initiative aimed at combating food insecurity among young people.

There, Charles planted lavender and mustard seeds with children, explored a chicken coop, and participated in a live food demonstration that emphasized nutrition education. This engagement highlighted the royal couple’s commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable community development.

Meanwhile, Camilla visited the New York Public Library, where she met with actress Sarah Jessica Parker and added a new Roo doll to the library’s iconic Winnie-the-Pooh collection, celebrating the beloved character’s 100th anniversary. The day concluded with a reception for the King’s Trust, where Charles spoke of the deep cultural ties between the UK and the US, rooted in creativity, enterprise, and shared values.

The four-day diplomatic trip to the US, marking 250 years of American independence, also included a gathering of business leaders at Rockefeller Centre, where Charles met with executives from major American companies such as Google, OpenAI, JPMorgan Chase, and Comcast. The visit underscored the importance of transatlantic trade and collaboration.

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, born in Uganda to parents from India, greeted the King warmly, though he later expressed his hope to discuss the return of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, a contentious part of the Crown Jewels. The visit was marked by tight security, with police snipers and heavy trucks blocking intersections, reflecting the high-profile nature of the royal visit.

Throughout the day, the royal couple’s interactions with survivors, first responders, and community leaders underscored their dedication to honoring the past while fostering future cooperation





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

King Charles III Queen Camilla 9/11 Memorial New York City US-UK Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Welcomes King Charles III to the White House Amidst 'Special Relationship' DebateDonald Trump hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House, emphasizing the strong US-UK relationship. Simultaneously, a recording surfaced of the British ambassador to the US suggesting Israel holds the true 'special relationship' with America. King Charles is scheduled to address Congress, focusing on the US-UK alliance, NATO, and the AUKUS pact.

Read more »

Trump Welcomes King Charles III to the White House Amidst 'Special Relationship' DebatePresident Trump formally welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the US, praising the enduring bond between the two nations. The visit comes as the British Ambassador's comments suggesting Israel holds the 'special relationship' with the US spark discussion.

Read more »

Trump Welcomes King Charles III to the White House Amidst 'Special Relationship' DebatePresident Trump formally welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the US, celebrating the historic US-UK relationship. The visit comes as a British ambassador's comments suggest Israel may currently hold the 'special relationship' with the United States.

Read more »

King Charles III and Queen Camilla begin US state visitBritain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the United States

Read more »

King Charles III Delivers Subtle Rebuke to Trump in US Congress AddressKing Charles III of Britain delivers a cordial yet pointed address to the US Congress, marking the first royal speech there since Queen Elizabeth in 1991. The visit comes amid strained transatlantic relations, including tensions over the UK's refusal to join the Iran war and Trump's criticism of British leadership. The King's speech, laced with humor, contrasts sharply with Trump's rhetoric, signaling a diplomatic effort to mend ties.

Read more »

King Charles and Queen Camilla Honor 9/11 Victims During US VisitKing Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, laying flowers and meeting with families of victims. The visit is part of a four-day state visit to the US, which also included engagements in Washington D.C. and focused on themes of remembrance, diplomacy, and community engagement.

Read more »