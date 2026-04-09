King Charles III Maintains Daily Contact with Disgraced Prince Andrew Amid Concerns

King Charles III is reportedly in near-daily contact with his brother, Prince Andrew, following his fall from grace due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Sources suggest this ongoing contact is driven by fears of Andrew acting erratically. The situation highlights the complexities within the royal family as they navigate Andrew's scandal and its repercussions.

April 9, 2026 - 11:05 AM King Charles III is reportedly engaging in near-daily phone calls with his disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amidst concerns that the former prince could act unpredictably and damage the royal family 's reputation.

Sources close to the situation have revealed that the 77-year-old monarch has maintained this regular contact with Andrew despite the significant fall from grace following revelations concerning his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent removal of Andrew from his royal duties. One source stated that Charles continues to accept what are described as almost daily, often pleading calls from Andrew because he feels constrained from completely severing ties. There's a palpable anxiety within the palace about Andrew's potential reactions if he were completely isolated, and this uncertainty heavily influences the King's current decisions. The ongoing contact is perceived as a strategic measure by Charles, driven by the persistent fear that Andrew might behave erratically towards the royal family if he feels excluded or cornered. \Andrew, who is currently residing in a state of semi-exile at Wood Farm on the King's private Sandringham Estate, is soon to move to Marsh Farm, which is undergoing renovations. While Charles has faced criticism, including from his son Prince William, 43, for appearing too lenient towards his scandal-ridden brother, insiders insist the continued contact is a deliberate strategy. According to a source, Charles is essentially compelled to keep communication lines open due to the underlying fear that Andrew could become problematic if he feels isolated or pushed into a corner. A second source added that there's a growing sentiment within the palace that Charles must handle Andrew with extreme care. The implication is that if Charles doesn't offer at least some level of engagement, even through occasional calls, Andrew's potential responses are unpredictable. Despite this regular communication, it is understood that the King has not seen Andrew in person since his arrest in February. However, Prince Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II's four children, is believed to have made a private visit to his brother during the Easter break. Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, visited Andrew at his temporary residence, Wood Farm, in what was described as a brotherly welfare check by the Mail UK. Those close to Edward indicate he has been deeply unsettled in recent weeks, worried not only by the fresh allegations surrounding his older brother but also by his mental and physical well-being amidst the ongoing police investigation.\Adding to the complexities, a source indicates Edward and Sophie had dinner with Andrew, discussing matters and expressing empathy for his downfall, as well as concern for his fragile state of mind. The source also mentioned that the former prince maintains his innocence, believing he will eventually be vindicated. It's claimed that Edward attempted to reason with Andrew, emphasizing that his days as a working royal are over. Despite this, sources suggest Andrew struggles to accept his new reality, even protesting his removal from Royal Lodge. Meanwhile, respected royal commentator Tom Sykes has suggested that Edward's visit may not have been entirely spontaneous, hinting that it could have been strategically orchestrated by Buckingham Palace. Sykes argues this is not evidence of conflict between the King and his siblings, pointing out that Edward and Anne's media management is overseen by the King's press team. Sykes believes such stories would not circulate without the King's team's approval. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's visit is likely to have displeased future king William. Sykes observes that with each story of this nature, the likelihood of Andrew facing serious repercussions diminishes, and he wouldn't be surprised if the police investigation eventually dissipated. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing





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