King Charles III's alleged deal with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over royal sisters' protection

Andrew Lownie, a royal author, claims that King Charles III may have struck a secret agreement with his disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to ensure Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie remained protected within the royal fold. This alleged deal involves a promise by the King to look after Andrew's daughters at the same time as Andrew moves out of Royal Lodge.

Royal author Andrew Lownie has claimed King Charles III may have struck a behind-the-scenes deal with his disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , to ensure Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie remained protected within the royal fold.

The claim comes as the York sisters continue to face scrutiny following renewed attention on the Epstein files and the fallout surrounding their parents. Lownie suggested the King agreed to look after Andrew's daughters in exchange for the former prince finally moving out of Royal Lodge. Andrew was arrested by local police in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office and is now living in exile at Wood Farm on the King's private Sandringham Estate.

Despite the controversy surrounding their parents, Beatrice and Eugenie have continued appearing at select royal events





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Andrew Lownie King Charles III Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Royal Lodge Epstein Files Scottish Summer Home Of Queen Elizabeth Castle Of Mey Andrew Milligan Peter Phillips Tug Of War Different Views Yorkshire Family Sensitif Akse Olinium Uncertainty

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