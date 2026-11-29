Prince Harry travelled to Scotland in October for a private afternoon tea with King Charles at Balmoral, their first meeting since Harry moved back to the UK. Sources said there was a desire to keep on good terms, and neither side commented.

Prince Harry held his first private meeting with King Charles since moving back to the United Kingdom, travelling to Scotland last month to spend time with his father at Balmoral.

The pair met for a private afternoon tea on the weekend of October 17. They were not joined by Queen Camilla, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet. Sources declined to disclose what father and son discussed, although one said there was a desire to keep on good terms. Spokesmen for the King and Prince Harry both declined to comment.

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Balmoral Stay and Family Absences

While the King's main residence, Balmoral, has been open to the public, he has been staying at his Birkhall retreat. It is understood Harry and Meghan's children were on October half-term break at the time. It was reported that the Sussexes moved back to Britain because Harry wanted to spend more time with his family. It is understood that since then, neither Meghan, Archie nor Lilibet have seen the King.

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The King headed down to London on the Monday after hosting Harry, ending his summer break at Balmoral. Several days later, on October 21, the King was joined by Camilla, Princess Catherine and Prince William for the Omani State Visit at Windsor Castle. In an interview that was released, Harry said: With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. Scars stick around forever.

But what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past, that's something that I would encourage everybody to do. But for me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives to continue with issues with family. Sources close to the Duke of Sussex denied the comment was aimed at William.

Caribbean Tour and Harry's Limelight

Charles and Camilla embarked on a royal tour of the Caribbean islands Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda for eight days. Harry largely kept out of the limelight during the tour, even after increased public appearances over the past few weeks. The meeting marked the first time father and son had come together privately since Harry returned to Britain.

It was a significant moment for a family that has been divided in recent years, and it took place away from the public eye at the King's Scottish estate. The absence of other family members from the afternoon tea underlined the private nature of the encounter. Neither Meghan nor the children travelled to Scotland for the meeting, and the King has not seen his grandchildren since the Sussexes moved back.

Harry's comments about reconciliation came amid continued public interest in the family rift. He spoke about the importance of letting go of the past and encouraged people to do the same, while noting the amount of drama already present in the world. The King's schedule remained busy around the meeting. After hosting Harry, he travelled to London and later took part in the Omani State Visit at Windsor Castle alongside Camilla, Princess Catherine and Prince William.

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Caribbean Tour Coverage and Sources

Charles and Camilla then travelled to the Caribbean for an eight-day tour covering the Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda. Harry stayed out of the public eye during that period, despite having made more public appearances in recent weeks. The meeting at Balmoral was first reported by The Telegraph, London. Details remained limited, with sources close to both sides choosing not to elaborate on what was said.

The emphasis instead was on the desire to keep relations on good terms. The Sussexes' move back to Britain was said to have been driven by Harry's wish to spend more time with his family. Since the move, however, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet have not seen the King, according to sources. The private afternoon tea took place while Balmoral was open to the public and the King was staying at nearby Birkhall.

The timing coincided with the children's October half-term break, though they did not attend the meeting. Harry's interview remarks drew attention because of their timing, but sources close to him denied they were directed at William. The comments focused on reconciliation and the difficulty of holding onto past grievances. The King continued his summer break at Balmoral before heading to London the Monday after hosting Harry.

His engagements then resumed with the Omani State Visit and the Caribbean tour, both of which kept him in the public eye. Harry, by contrast, remained largely out of sight during the Caribbean tour. His recent increase in public appearances had raised expectations, but he chose to stay away from the spotlight while the King and Queen carried out their official duties. The meeting represented a rare private moment between father and son.

No further details were released by either side, and representatives for both the King and Prince Harry declined to comment on the encounter.