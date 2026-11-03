King Charles Backs Australian Green Shipping Initiative and $280M Commonwealth Nature Fund

King Charles joined Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and mining magnate Andrew Forrest aboard the Fortescue Green Pioneer to support a plan to cut oil use in global shipping and launch a $280 million Commonwealth Nature Initiative.

King Charles has lent his support to an Australian initiative to cut the use of oil in global shipping, highlighting his interest in action on climate change despite the political argument about the cost.

The event also backed a new environmental fund with at least $280 million for a new Commonwealth Nature Initiative to improve protection for habitats and oceans by 2030. Charles met Albanese on board the Fortescue Green Pioneer as Forrest hosted more than a dozen Commonwealth leaders to launch the new fund and highlight his belief that green energy can replace or augment fossil fuels.

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King Charles Visits Green Pioneer Ship

The Green Pioneer, a 75-metre vessel, arrived in the port of St John's in Antigua ahead of the Commonwealth summit of 56 member states - known as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The ship uses ammonia produced from renewable energy as well as traditional diesel shipping fuel. The event on Monday afternoon (Tuesday, AEDT) brought together more than a dozen leaders from countries ranging from Tonga to Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Uganda and Mozambique.

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The King spoke with Albanese during the event but did not make a speech to the assembled leaders. Albanese praised Charles for his environmental leadership.

"Renewable energy will lower costs, not increase them, and will boost economic growth and productivity," the prime minister said. "And I congratulate all involved on this initiative, but particularly the leadership of His Majesty King Charles. " The weather was much better than when King Charles attended Antigua and Barbuda's independence celebrations this week.

Commonwealth Nature Initiative Fund Details

The Commonwealth Nature Initiative is backed by private donors including the Minderoo Foundation, led by Forrest and his former wife, Nicola, and the Rob Walton Foundation, set up by the son of the founder of the Walmart retail chain. While the initiative aims to mobilise government funding, Albanese made no announcement of an Australian donation. The CNI begins with $US200 million ($288 million) and aims to raise $US1 billion by 2030.

It will not operate as a pooled fund and will instead coordinate financial pledges from donors, governments and the private sector. The initial supporters also include the Rainforest Trust, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation (set up by of the founders of Intel), the Waitt Foundation, and National Geographic Pristine Seas. The Green Pioneer is powered by both fossil fuel and renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint.

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Albanese And Charles Recent Meetings

Albanese last met Charles during a visit to Britain in September 2025, when he flew to Scotland to see the head of state at the Balmoral Castle royal estate. King Charles attended Antigua and Barbuda's independence celebrations this week, where the weather was much better than at the climate ship event. The Commonwealth summit brings together leaders from 56 member states, with Pacific and Caribbean nations among the loudest voices for action on climate change.

The event on Monday afternoon (Tuesday, AEDT) was hosted by Andrew Forrest, who believes green energy can replace or augment fossil fuels.