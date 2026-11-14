King Charles Joins Elton John on Rocket Hour to Celebrate King's Trust 50th Anniversary

King Charles appeared on Elton John's Rocket Hour radio show for his 78th birthday, discussing the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust and resilience.

King Charles appeared as a guest on the Rocket Hour radio program hosted by Sir Elton John to mark the monarch's 78th birthday and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust. The special episode was broadcast on Apple Music on Saturday, providing a platform for the two long-time friends to discuss the enduring impact of the youth charity.

King Charles Celebrates 50 Years Of King's Trust

King Charles and Sir Elton John reflected on the longevity and resilience of the King's Trust during their conversation. The monarch noted that while people find inspiration in Sir Elton's hit song, the message of perseverance applies to the organization as well. King Charles stated that four decades after a notable 1986 benefit concert, the Trust remains active and supportive of its mission.

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King Charles emphasized the inspirational quality of the song I'm Still Standing, particularly for those facing difficult circumstances. He highlighted how the track's spirit resonates with individuals and the charity alike. The King remarked that the Trust is definitely still standing, acknowledging the significant milestone of five decades of service to disadvantaged youth.

Elton John Responds To King Charles Birthday Joke

During the broadcast, the two men shared a lighthearted moment regarding their shared health challenges. Sir Elton John, who is set to turn 80 in March, jokingly replied that he is still sitting, which prompted laughter from the King. Sir Elton acknowledged the difficulties of aging, noting that it is a terrible problem as they grow older.

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Both public figures have been open about their health struggles in recent years. King Charles has been undergoing treatment for cancer since his initial diagnosis. Sir Elton John has faced significant issues with his eyesight, requiring him to adapt his performances and public appearances. Their candid discussion highlighted a bond formed through personal and professional longevity.

Rocket Hour Host Discusses Historical Benefit Concerts

The pair discussed various benefit concerts held in support of the King's Trust over the years. A key moment in their history included a Rock Gala held at Wembley Arena in 1986. During this event, Sir Elton John performed his 1980s hit, which has since become an anthem of resilience for the charity and its supporters worldwide.

The conversation underscored the deep connection between the royal patron and the musician. Their collaboration on the Rocket Hour episode served to amplify the message of the King's Trust. The special edition of the show was designed to honor the contributions of musicians who have supported the youth charity for half a century.

King's Trust Supports Youth Employment And Business

The King's Trust, originally founded as the Prince's Trust in 1976, continues its mission to help disadvantaged young people. King Charles established the organization using his Royal Navy severance pay to provide practical support. The charity focuses on helping young individuals prepare for work, find jobs, or start their own businesses.

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Since its launch, the charity has supported more than one million young people. The organization remains a cornerstone of King Charles's charitable portfolio. The Rocket Hour appearance highlighted the ongoing relevance of the Trust in supporting youth development and economic opportunity across the United Kingdom.