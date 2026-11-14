King Charles Turns 78: Celebrates 50th Anniversary of The King's Trust With Elton John

King Charles marks his 78th birthday and the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust by appearing on Elton John's Rocket Hour, sharing nostalgic playlist selections.

King Charles celebrated his 78th birthday and the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust charity by appearing on a special recorded episode of Elton John's Rocket Hour podcast. The monarch, who founded the organization in 1976 as the Prince's Trust, selected a playlist reflecting five decades of musical support for young people. The episode highlights the enduring partnership between the royal patron and the renowned musician.

50 Years of The King's Trust Support

King Charles marked the milestone with a playlist that included Elton John's hit song "I'm Still Standing." The king recalled John performing this track at a Rock Gala in 1986 to celebrate the trust's 10th anniversary. He noted that 40 years after that remarkable concert, the organization remains active and resilient. Elton John jokingly responded that he is still sitting, though with occasional bits dropping off due to aging.

Also read New Giant Sequoia Planted at St David's Park Centenary Celebration

Playlist Highlights and Musical Tributes

Charles selected "Giant" by Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man to symbolize drawing strength from those who came before. He also chose "In the Air Tonight" as a tribute to Phil Collins, a dedicated supporter currently being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The king praised Collins's daughter, Lily Collins, for her continued involvement, highlighting a special intergenerational connection.

Historical Grantees and Nostalgic Memories

The playlist featured Rod Stewart's "Handbags and Gladrags," referencing the Stereophonics, who started their career with trust assistance. Charles recalled how the band Muse, originally called the Rocket Baby Dolls, received a small grant in 1994 to buy audio equipment. He noted their evolution from a grantee to one of the world's biggest stadium bands. The king also highlighted the Beatles' "All You Need Is Love" for its timeless message and his memories of the Party at the Palace concert.

Advertisement

Elton John's Personal Musical Journey

Elton John shared his own selections, including Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog." He revealed that his mother bought a record every Friday and brought home this specific record one week. Hearing it for the first time set him on his path to a music career, as he knew immediately he wanted to play that style of music. This personal anecdote underscored the deep musical roots shared by both guests.

Availability on Apple Music Platforms

The special episode was recorded at studios in Battersea Power Station, south London. Listeners can access the show for free on Apple Music 1 on Saturday at 5pm and 10pm, and on Sunday at 2am and 6pm. Additional broadcasts occur on Sunday at 10am and 2pm on both Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits. The episode will subsequently be available to download from the Apple Music platform.