King's Birthday Honours 2024: From Top Scientists to Comedians, 949 Australians Recognised

The 2024 King's Birthday Honours list celebrates 949 Australians, including top scientists, business leaders, and entertainers, with the highest honour awarded to six distinguished individuals.

The King's Birthday Honours list for 2024 has recognised 949 recipients, with the highest honour, the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), awarded to six distinguished individuals.

Among them are philanthropist Janet Calvert-Jones, known for significant contributions to medical research, the arts, and children's welfare; former Tasmania premier William Hodgman; professor of mathematics Terence Chi-Shen Tao; former Democrats leader Natasha Stott Despoja; and senior virologist and infectious diseases expert Professor William Rawlinson. The list spans a wide range of ages, with the youngest recipient being 34-year-old Sarah Ward and the oldest being 106-year-old volunteer Florence Drury.

The General Division of the Order of Australia accounts for 703 of the recipients, reflecting a broad recognition of service across various fields. Business leader Christine Holgate, former chief executive of Australia Post and current CEO of Team Global Express, was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her significant service to business.

Holgate, who became a household name in 2021 after being criticised by then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison over gifting Cartier watches to senior executives, was later cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent investigation. Reflecting on her honour, Holgate expressed gratitude and humility, acknowledging the support of colleagues and mentors throughout her career.

She credited an elderly woman who helped her when she was an 18-year-old waitress for inspiring her to aim higher, and the former Prime Minister of Barbados for teaching her the importance of humility in leadership. Holgate said her journey from humble beginnings to business leadership serves as a message of hope for others facing difficult times.

Comedian and television host Rove McManus was also made a Member of the Order of Australia, a secret he kept for weeks before the official announcement. McManus shared the news with his wife, Tasma Walton, and daughter Ruby, but had to swear them to secrecy. He joked about hoping for perks like a secret handshake or priority access to restrooms.

McManus, whose career spans talk shows and stand-up comedy, said the honour came at a perfect time as he revisits his past work. Other notable recipients include Christine Holgate's colleague Eddie McGuire, who was recognised for services to media and community. The honours list also features numerous unsung heroes, such as volunteers and local community leaders, highlighting the diverse ways Australians contribute to society.

The King's Birthday Honours continue a tradition of celebrating service and achievement, inspiring recipients and the public alike





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King’S Birthday Honours Order Of Australia Christine Holgate Rove Mcmanus Terence Tao

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