Point Of Law's Melbourne Cup win triggered a confidential six-figure bonus for King Charles III under a sale clause, with sources estimating the royal operation received about $500,000.

Point Of Law's famous Melbourne Cup win delivered a financial kicker of about half a million Australian dollars to King Charles III's racing operation. The payment came from a clause in the August sale of the horse requiring the buyers to pay the royal operation if the Frankel gelding won Australia's biggest race.

A week after the victory, speculation circulated on Tuesday that the King was due $1 million for the win. That figure was disputed by connections, and a source with knowledge of the confidential agreement later told this masthead the amount was $500,000 Australian, or thereabouts. Point Of Law outclassed his opposition in the Melbourne Cup, sprinting home over the top of the leaders at the end of the 3200m handicap.

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Point Of Law wins Melbourne Cup

The win capped a golden month for the Ciaron Maher stable after the horse also took the Geelong Cup. Connections said the sale clause produced a substantial sum but well and truly disputed the rumour that it reached $1 million. No one described it as a king's ransom, though the phrase seemed to fit. The horse's bloodstock agent, Will Bourne, brokered the sale with the King's racing manager, John Warren.

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Bourne would not reveal the figure and could not even if he wanted to because the terms of the deal remained confidential. Such clauses are common when horses are sold, particularly when buyers have a target race in mind. Including the clause was an important factor in helping the sale proceed because the royal racing and breeding operation is not silly. It knows when it has a good horse and buys and sells in a rational, commercial manner.

The royal operation still owns Point Of Law's mother, the broodmare Portfolio, who carries the blood of Japanese staying legend Deep Impact. The value of Portfolio's progeny has increased as a result of the Melbourne Cup result, adding another benefit to the royal operation beyond the sale bonus. The sale went through in August after Bourne persisted and after a big group of owners crowded Flemington's mounting yard last Tuesday.

Confidential sale bonus terms

The process also followed the horse charming the King with her natural personality over lunch at Royal Ascot, according to the source material. The roughly $500,000 payment would represent about 10 per cent of the Melbourne Cup winner's purse. It was a reasonable split for everyone given Point Of Law earned $4.8 million in prize money for winning the Geelong and Melbourne Cups.

The clause benefited the owners if the Frankel horse won Australia's biggest race, and the Melbourne Cup result confirmed that condition. The final piece of the Point Of Law story emerged after the victory, with the confidential agreement behind the scenesreconciled with the public result. It was not the first time the Royals had sold a horse to Australian connections. Circle of Fire went on to win a Sydney Cup, and group one winner Just Fine dominated for Gai Waterhouse.

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With so many connections involved in the Point Of Law deal, the source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the commercial sensitivities. The source said the kicker due to the royal racing and breeding operation was $500,000 Australian, or thereabouts. That figure remained below the $1 million rumoured on Tuesday. Connections maintained the clause produced a substantial sum while rejecting the highest reported number.

Final details of royal horse sale

The exact terms stayed confidential, leaving the source's estimate as the best available account of the arrangement. The result rewarded a rational, commercial approach from the royal operation and the persistence of Bourne and the large ownership group. It also linked the King's racing and breeding interests to a Melbourne Cup victory through a horse sold months earlier.