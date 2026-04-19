King Urges Magpies to Unleash Daicos Forward for 'Gary Ablett Levels' Impact

David King advocates for Collingwood to deploy Nick Daicos in a hybrid forward-midfield role, believing it's the key to rejuvenating their offense and elevating the young star to an elite status comparable to Gary Ablett. Daicos's recent dominant performance against Carlton has fueled this suggestion, with experts highlighting his potential to significantly impact scoring and create opportunities for teammates.

Former AFL star David King has urged Collingwood coach Craig McRae to consider a significant shift in Nick Daicos 's role, proposing a hybrid forward-midfield position that could unlock the Magpies' struggling offense and elevate Daicos to the status of a generational talent. King's bold suggestion follows Daicos's electrifying performance against Carlton, where he single-handedly dismantled the Blues' defense in the final quarter.

In that pivotal 30-minute period, Daicos amassed 13 disposals, kicked a goal, was involved in five scoring chains, and sent the ball inside 50 on four occasions, directly contributing to multiple Collingwood scores. This surge helped Collingwood achieve their highest score of the season with 88 points, though they still haven't surpassed the 100-point mark since Round 18 of the previous year. King emphasized that Collingwood's consistent inability to score is a critical issue, and that shifting Daicos into a more prominent forward role could be the catalyst for improvement. He believes that by drawing opposition defenders to Daicos, it would create favorable matchups for other talented Magpies forwards, such as Jamie Elliott, affording them greater scoring opportunities. King pointed to statistical analysis showing Daicos as the third-best forward in the competition in recent seasons when he has been deployed in attack, with an average rating of 14.0. For comparison, the legendary Gary Ablett Jr., in his twilight years as a forward, averaged 18.0 rating points over approximately 1,700 minutes, demonstrating Daicos's potential to reach similar heights. The former premiership player detailed how Daicos's impact in the forward half was evident even in limited minutes against Carlton, winning five contested possessions inside 50 in just 15-20 minutes. He stressed that McRae has limited tactical options and that Daicos is the only player capable of single-handedly altering the course of a game. King proposed a strategic division of Daicos's time, perhaps a 50-50 or 60-40 split between midfield and forward duties, questioning whether his value in the forward half might outweigh his contributions in the center. He acknowledged Daicos's midfield prowess, including his ability to win center clearances, but suggested that other players could fulfill those roles. King highlighted Collingwood's alarming forward-half deficit, noting they average -19 contested possessions in that zone, significantly worse than the next poorest team's -11, indicating a severe disadvantage when attacking. Dual All-Australian Leigh Montagna echoed King's sentiments, drawing parallels to Richmond's successful strategy with Dustin Martin and Melbourne's approach with Christian Petracca. Montagna suggested maximizing Daicos's presence in the forward half, even to the extent of limiting his involvement in defensive movements, while still allowing him to be around stoppages and transition play. He believes that Collingwood cannot be a genuine premiership contender without consistently generating scoring opportunities from inside 50, and that Daicos is key to achieving this. Montagna also touched on Daicos's personal ambition, noting that the young star has expressed a desire to become a more potent goal-scorer, citing players like Isaac Heeney and Marcus Bontempelli as inspirations. King concluded by reiterating his belief that a 50-50 midfield-forward split could see Daicos reach the elite level of Gary Ablett. He suggested an experimental six-to-eight-week block to explore this strategy, arguing that Collingwood has little to lose by trying this impactful tactical shift





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