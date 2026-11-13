Kingoonya Unveils World's Biggest Fly Swat to Boost Tourism

Outback town Kingoonya installs the world's largest fly swat using a $30,000 grant to attract highway travelers and revitalize its local economy.

The remote outback settlement of Kingoonya has officially installed Australia's largest fly swat, a massive concrete installation designed to lure highway travelers off the main route and into the micro-town. Located approximately seven to eight hours north-west of Adelaide, Kingoonya currently serves as a ghost town with a resident population of roughly 13 people. The installation aims to stimulate local tourism and provide a unique photo opportunity for visitors traveling between major centers.

Kingoonya History and Population Decline

Historically, Kingoonya functioned as a vital railway maintenance hub for tracks connecting Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, and Darwin. The town once supported a population exceeding 100 people, but numbers plummeted to a single resident for a period after the main highway shifted 40 kilometers to the east in the 1980s. Although trains still pass through with as many as 70 weekly, they rarely stop, leaving the former busy petrol stop largely abandoned by its original community.

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Today, the town survives on the occasional influx of four-wheel-drive adventurers and travelers en route to local stations. This sporadic traffic provides essential revenue for the local pub, cafe, and caravan park. The small number of residents also supports retired horses that roam the dusty streets freely, seeking shade and occasional treats from passersby.

The Big Fly Swat Installation Process

The concept for the giant sculpture originated on the verandah of the Kingoonya Bush Hotel during a conversation between Leesa Carty and former publican Johnny Brett. Both are long-time fixtures in the community, with Carty managing the caravan park and cafe and serving on the Kingoonya and Area Progress Association. They sought a creative way to utilize a $30,000 grant from the Outback Communities Authority to attract visitors to the isolated town.

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Given the perpetual presence of flies in the region, the pair determined that a giant fly swat was the ideal subject. The resulting structure was cemented into place between the main street and the railway track. The installation features a large accompanying fly model with eyes constructed from red kitchen strainers, cementing its status as a functional and whimsical landmark.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Local Reactions

During the official opening ceremony, Marg Howard of the Outback Communities Authority invited Leesa Carty to ceremonially cut a red bow on the swat by bashing it with a plastic pub swat. The crowd of local residents and visitors cheered the declaration of the attraction as open. Howard expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting it as a successful example of community development supported by the authority.

Amy Clarke, an expert on big thing tourist attractions, validated the project's potential. She noted that the Kingoonya installation fits the kitschy category that drives tourism for similar landmarks like the Big Bogan. Clarke believes the swat will successfully encourage tourists to take selfies and detour from the main road, effectively putting the town on the map for travelers seeking unique Australian outback experiences.

Real-World Impact and Future Infrastructure Goals

Jeff Verning, the 89-year-old owner of the Kingoonya Bush Hotel, attended the opening and immediately began lobbying for additional funding to secure an independent water supply for the town. Currently, Kingoonya relies on bore water pumped for free by a nearby station owner, a dependency Verning wishes to eliminate. He hopes to have a self-sufficient bore system operational by next year.

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For local resident Prickles and his dog Rusty, the swat represents a validation of their home. Prickles stated at the opening that he believes the attraction is a good idea that will finally bring sustained attention to Kingoonya. The installation offers a tangible reason for the wider public to engage with the town's history, hospitality, and the unique daily reality of outback living.