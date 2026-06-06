Kini's Last-Minute Miracle Steals Victory from Broncos as Titans End Losing Streak

The Gold Coast Titans stunned the Brisbane Broncos with a last-gasp try from Alofiana Kini, who also knocked away a final bomb to secure a famous win and break a five-game losing streak. Brisbane's 73rd-minute field goal from Adam Reynolds was not enough to withstand the Titans' late surge, leaving the Broncos winless in five and languishing in 11th spot.

A dramatic NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium saw the Gold Coast Titans snatch a last-minute victory from the Brisbane Broncos , breaking a five-game losing streak .

The match turned on its head in the 77th minute when Titans winger Alofiana Kini, from 55 meters out, cleverly chipped the ball ahead and collected it as it bounced off Broncos fullback Reece Walsh's grasp, sprinting away to score. This decisive try followed an Adam Reynolds field goal in the 73rd minute that seemed to have sealed the win for Brisbane. Kini then cemented the famous win by knocking away a final Broncos bomb, saving a certain try.

The victory provides a significant morale boost for the Titans, who had been struggling. Coach Josh Hannay lauded Kini's effort, stating, Special players do special things. We love that young lad because he might drop a ball early but it doesn't stop him. He keeps going after the contest, and he went after it right to the very end and came up with a special play.

There's a lot of good things happening at the club, but winning is the most important. It gives the players confidence and everyone belief in what we are doing. The Broncos, meanwhile, are now saddled with a five-game losing streak and sit in 11th position on the ladder, their season in peril.

Adding to the intrigue, Brisbane were wearing their all-black mental health jersey, the same one they wore against the Titans in round 14 last year which sparked a 10-2 finish and a premiership run. Last season they also had a 5-7 start before that Titans clash, mirroring their current record, but history failed to repeat itself. The selection dynamics were also a talking point.

Broncos star five-eighth Ezra Mam, on the extended bench for Queensland's State of Origin series opener, was demoted to the bench by coach Michael Maguire for poor form. However, he was forced into the game in the 15th minute when his replacement, Tom Duffy, suffered a category-two head injury. Mam made an immediate impact with four tackle busts but was later replaced when Duffy returned. The match was a rollercoaster of errors and exceptional plays.

The Titans' failure to properly deal with a Reynolds bomb early allowed the Broncos skipper to back up his own kick and set up a try for second-rower Brendan Piakura. Mam then sliced through the defence to set up a try for Kotoni Staggs, giving Brisbane a 12-0 lead. Titans substitute Kurtis Morrin showed great awareness to chase and recover a dropped ball near the Broncos' tryline, leading to a sensational 70-meter try for winger Phil Sami.

Sami easily evaded a tackle from Ben Hunt and then ran around the injured Walsh, who was hampered by a cork, to score. Tensions flared after the try as Walsh and Gosiewski engaged in a heated discussion. The Broncos held a 12-10 advantage at halftime. The Titans regained the lead in the second half through a brilliant individual try from five-eighth Jayden Campbell, set up by Klese Haas and AJ Brimson.

Campbell then secured his second with more dazzling running, but a crucial.error by Haas gifted possession back to Brisbane, and Duffy capitalised by putting Jesse Arthars over out wide. Mam returned for Duffy again in the 61st minute, but it was Piakura who produced a moment of brilliance, slicing through to send Grant Anderson over for a try that seemed to level the scores.

However, the final, indelible moment belonged to Kini, whose chip-and-chase try with three minutes remaining, followed by his defensive knock-on, sealed one of the most remarkable and painful defeats for the Broncos and one of the Titans' most cherished victories





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NRL Gold Coast Titans Brisbane Broncos Alofiana Kini Adam Reynolds Reece Walsh Josh Hannay Michael Maguire Ezra Mam Suncorp Stadium Last-Minute Try Losing Streak Mental Health Jersey State Of Origin

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