Australia's win over Wales in front of 66,307 fans has boosted morale but left coach Les Kiss with difficult selection decisions before facing world No.2 Ireland at Twickenham.

Wallabies coach Les Kiss faces arguably his most difficult week at the selection table since taking over from Joe Schmidt in August, after Australia's win over Wales provided a massive dose of energy at the end of a long year.

The Wallabies hope the contagious feeling of victory can help them produce an upset over Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday morning AEDT. The win came after a tough tour and an even tougher past two months, including a record loss to England and a narrow defeat at Murrayfield. A roaring rendition of Advance Australia Fair echoed through the tunnels underneath Principality Stadium on Saturday night, capturing the good vibes finally flowing again for the Wallabies.

Also read Wallabies beat Wales, face Ireland in fifth-place play-off

Victory against an underrated Wales team, backed by a well-lubricated and very loud crowd of 66,307, was praised as well deserved by Kiss. Centre Len Ikitau said a win gives you a lot of energy and that you could feel it in the changing rooms after the game. Ikitau said the last couple of weeks had been a different feeling, adding that winning is contagious and fun while losing is not.

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He said it was good to get the win and that the past fortnight had been pretty disappointing, but putting in a good performance and beating a good Wales team was pretty special. The win continued a trend of Australia beating teams below them and losing to teams above them. The Wallabies are ranked No.7 and since the 2023 Rugby World Cup they have only won three games against higher-ranked opponents: England in 2024 and South Africa in 2025.

Tizzano Shines As Wallabies Face Ireland

The challenge of beating world No.2 Ireland is therefore many levels up, and Kiss has tough calls to make after the success of his forward pack changes against Wales, both from a player perspective and in terms of overall game style. Carlo Tizzano made a game-high 19 tackles in 58 minutes and was a strong presence at the ruck. Tizzano won a turnover penalty that led to the Wallabies' first try and had a hand in Jorgensen's second-half try.

It was his third start of the year, and all three have been Wallabies wins. Fraser McReight was also excellent off the bench, but the John Eales medallist plays a slightly wider game than Tizzano. Tizzano's strengths are arguably better suited to the brutal gainline battle played in the north at the moment.

Tom Hooper's industrious game at second-row also falls into this category, and Kiss must decide whether to stick with the Exeter man or recall Jeremy Williams to partner in the row. The starting front row of Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Isaac Kailea were also all very good, and the impact of Angus Bell, Billy Pollard and Allan Alaalatoa from the bench proved highly effective late.

Kiss' gamble to keep Bell in reserve in the Bledisloe in Sydney, and Rob Valetini against England, backfired, with the game lost by the time they entered. Given the performances of the new men against Wales, there may be a temptation to try to keep a stacked bench against Ireland.

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Coach Weighs Selection Options For Ireland

Kiss said post-game that they will think about how they select next week, noting the front row changing with Kailea went very well and Bell came on and did his bit really nicely. Kiss said even Carlo starting and Fraser finishing it off, with Hooper into the row, worked well. He knew they needed some experience to start the game and experience to finish it, and thought the experienced boys really stood up and made a difference when needed.

Kiss also praised reserve halfback Kalani Thomas for his impact, and it was justified. The four-Test halfback, who took over from Tate McDermott, had a very impressive 23-minute stint. The 24-year-old deserves to keep his spot based on the performance, which means Teddy Wilson would miss out on a Test debut that may have been planned otherwise.

Backline Set For Third Place Final

Kiss said he had been keen to keep the backline settled to bed down combinations, and that will likely stay the same for the third place final. The exception is likely to be Filipo Daugunu getting a start ahead of Harry Potter, who missed a couple of key tackles. Most backs had their best performances of the year, with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Ikitau, Carter Gordon and Tom Wright all proving influential.

Ikitau and Suaalii's defensive combination has been key to plugging the leaks of the All Blacks and England losses.