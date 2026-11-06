New Books for Christmas Include Works by Dustin Hoffman, Julia Baird and Anna Downes

A roundup of the most anticipated new books this month features Dustin Hoffman's memoir, Julia Baird's collection on modern manhood, Anna Downes's fourth thriller and new writing advice from Isabel Allende.

From Dustin Hoffman's memoir to Julia Baird's new collection on modern manhood, the Christmas publishing season is delivering a wide range of new titles for readers of all tastes.

We are slap bang in the middle of the crucial Christmas season for bookshops and there are still loads of books being published. Here is a selection of some of the new ones out this month. Among the highlights is the memoir of Dustin Hoffman, one of the most celebrated actors of his generation. The book explores his life and career on stage and screen, offering readers a personal account of a long and varied artistic journey.

Also read Lamarre-Condon denies watching Baird through window at double murder trial

Julia Baird guides boys to become good blokes

Another standout is Becoming a Man from Fourth Estate, priced at $34.99. Julia Baird was concerned about the influence of the manosphere on her 16-year-old son Sam so she asked men in her family and friends to write him a letter reflecting on what it means to be a good bloke. She realised you don't need to go far to find men committed to empathy, honour service and decency.

So mother and son have teamed up to edit this collection of new, short pieces from various people to help others to become those good blokes. Letter writers include Christos Tsiolkas, Richard Tognetti, Thomas Mayo, Kon Karapanagiotidis and many more, some famous and some not so well known, but all with valuable contributions. As Lincoln Tarrow-Lynch puts it, you are never expected to be the perfect man but rather strive to be the best person you can be.

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A novel set in Hong Kong in the mid '50s follows doctors Uri and Lujza Weiss as they make a new life after fleeing war-torn Europe, avoiding the fate of millions of their fellow Jews, and surviving the Japanese occupation. New friends Hugh and Nancy Mackay bring fresh zest into their lives, but Hugh has connections that could spell trouble for them.

As our review says, Sved writes in careful, measured prose about universal themes of migration: of dislocation and upheaval, and of having to hide aspects of one's identity and background to start anew. Affirm Press, $34.99 presents a thriller from Anna Downes. When resus nurse Liv Cotton is confronted by a desperate and bedraggled woman outside her hospital, she is puzzled by the significance of the wooden disc pressed into her hand.

It's the start of a journey that leads to the mystery at the dark heart of Tasmania's Aonarian health resort. But Liv isn't the only one disturbed by the unidentified woman's fate. Little is as it first seems in this fourth thriller by Anna Downes, who ratchets up the tension and delves into conflicting areas of health, ageing, dodgy science and the power of wealth.

Geoffrey Bardon the intercultural mediator

Giramondo, $32.95 offers a nonfiction work on Geoffrey Bardon, long hailed as the man behind the emergence of the Aboriginal painting movement after his spell teaching art in Papunya in the 1970s. Art historian Kitty Hauser has written a scrupulously researched life of Bardon, whose role as an intercultural mediator has long been interrogated. Art Mania reveals much about this troubled man who underwent the controversial Deep Sleep Therapy at Chelmsford Hospital after leaving Papunya.

Hauser has delved into Bardon's archives and found a phantasmic version of Papunya that filtered into his films and published writings and makes the analogy between assimilationist settlement and Chelmsford as institutions that sought a whitewashing of minds, in one case, and of entire cultures in the other. Allen and Unwin, $26.99 features a picture book from Leigh Hobbs, former Australian Children's Laureate and the creator of Old Tom, Horrible Harriet and other deliciously reprehensible characters.

As Boubles (pronounced Boublay) Grand Hotel prepares to celebrate its 175th anniversary, there is a pest on the loose. The day before, all was spick and span, but when events manager Mr Badger turns up for the big day he finds the hotel in pandemonium, with burnt biscuits, cold tea, missing uniforms and strange creatures in guests' beds. The owners, Sir Cecil and Lady Celia, leave Mr B and his trusty assistant, Miss Pim, to find out what's going on.

Hobbs is on top form in his latest picture book, one that will delight readers of all ages. Casablanca, McNally Editions, $32.99 explores the cultural history of the kiss. Dooley Wilson sang you must remember this, a kiss is just a kiss. But according to Macquarie University professor Katie Barclay, it's so much more.

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Katie Barclay explores cultural history of kiss

The kiss, she writes, is not just important to lovers but supports the functioning of social and political life for Europeans and their descendants. Central to the book is the idea that the kiss is inherited, that how we think, feel and experience the kiss is shaped by cultural knowledge passed down across generations.

Scholarly, absorbing and enlightening, Barclay's book benefits from illustrations ranging from religious iconography, film and that extraordinary image of a worker delivering the kiss of life to an unconscious colleague. Bloomsbury, $34.99 brings readers the only novel by Eric Rohmer, published in English for the first time.

As a young man and long before he turned into one of the greatest French New Wave film directors, Rohmer, not his real name, published in 1946 and under another pseudonym his only novel. Set in 1939 on the cusp of war, although you'd hardly know it, like several of his films the book tackles the lives of teenagers on summer holiday.

In his foreword, Andre Aciman points out that Rohmer's discerning insights into conflicting emotions and psychology will end up appearing in all his films. There is characteristically plenty of dialogue and attention to detail, but Rohmer later turned away from literature, explaining in an interview that he no longer believed in it: I felt that its time had passed, that cinema had supplanted it. Letterwing, $34.99 offers writing advice from Isabel Allende.

Isabel Allende shares writing advice views

Only a couple of weeks ago, the Chilean novelist somewhat controversially won the Spanish Planeta prize for an unpublished sequel to her best-known novel, The House of the Spirits. She entered the prize, worth 1 million euros, under the name Luz Ventura. No need for that in this short book about her views on writing and the role it has played for her, which gives meaning to my life.

Her mother told her that when something didn't work, to eliminate it without regret. She was referring to clothes and toxic friendships. I apply that to my writing and my husband's. She offers advice on character, plot, structure, magical realism, and much more.

If you're at school and lucky, something might click with a particular teacher. For Einar Halvorsen it's just before the Second World War in Trondheim, Norway when that bastard Berg is replaced by Johan Kristiansen, younger than other teachers and away from his Oslo home. When Johan reads Hemingway's The Old Man and the Sea to Einar it has an impact that shapes his future.