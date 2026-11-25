Kmart and Target face three lawsuits from Amika, Richemont, and Sabo Skirt over alleged intellectual property infringement on hair care and jewelry designs.

Kmart and its sister chain Target have faced three separate lawsuits in the past 18 months regarding alleged intellectual property infringements. These legal actions involve claims of copying designs from luxury jewelry brands, Australian fashion labels, and global hair care companies.

Amika Sues Over Hair Care Packaging Design

Amika, a US hair care brand, filed a lawsuit in May against Kmart and Target, accusing the retailers of flagrant intellectual property infringement. The legal documents allege that Kmart's OXX brand copied the distinctive look of Amika's products, including bright multi-colored artwork, plain black sans serif text, and unique bottle shapes.

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Amika claims these design elements are identical to its own trademarked packaging. Kmart responded by arguing that these features are standard in the hair care industry and that selling under the OXX brand does not require permission from Amika to use common design traits.

Richemont Claims Van Cleef Jewelry Was Copied

Richemont International, the owner of Van Cleef & Arpels, has also taken legal action against Kmart and Target. The Swiss luxury group alleges that the retailers sold jewelry designs that were deceptively similar to its iconic clover motif, causing substantial loss of goodwill and sales damage.

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Target has defended itself by stating that consumers would recognize the items were not authentic Van Cleef products due to the lack of a certificate of authenticity and the significantly lower price point. The retailer also filed a counterclaim arguing that the clover design is not distinctive enough to be trademarked.

Sabo Skirt Alleges Print Design Theft

Australian fashion label Sabo Skirt filed a complaint claiming that Kmart copied a print design featuring aquatic items like lobsters, shells, and leaves on a white background. Kmart initially filed a counterclaim to challenge the distinctiveness of Sabo Skirt's design but later withdrew the suit.

Legal experts suggest that Richemont likely initiated its lawsuit to send a strong message to the retail industry. Taking legal action against a major player like Kmart creates a precedent that can be used to stop smaller retailers from selling similar products.

Legal Precedents and Market Impact

Aldi recently faced a similar legal challenge when the Federal Court ruled that its Mamia baby snacks infringed on the copyright of the Bellies brand. Aldi appealed the decision but lost again, with the court determining that its designers had benchmarked the products against Bellies, creating unlawful similarity.

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Intellectual property lawyer Georgina O'Farrell notes that Australian law often struggles to protect the specific look, feel, or style of a product. Successful defense usually relies on proving that consumers are not confused into thinking they are buying a heritage brand.

Future Compliance and Strategic Adjustments

Kmart has stated that its design teams carefully curate ranges with a full understanding of legal boundaries. The retailer asserts that it operates with due regard for compliance requirements while aligning with global trends.

However, these cases highlight the ongoing legal tightrope that discount chains must walk. As brands like Amika and Richemont continue to enforce their intellectual property rights, retailers may need to adjust their sourcing and design strategies to avoid further litigation.