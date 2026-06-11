Knicks Achieve Historic Comeback Victory Against Spurs to Lead NBA Finals Series

The New York Knicks overcame a massive 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

In a game that will be etched into the annals of basketball history, the New York Knicks pulled off an unthinkable feat at Madison Square Garden, overcoming a staggering deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs .

The atmosphere inside the arena was electric, as fans refused to leave their seats long after the final buzzer sounded, savoring a victory that seemed impossible for the vast majority of the evening. The Knicks have now secured a three to one lead in the NBA Finals series, bringing them to the very precipice of their first league championship since 1973. The climax of the game arrived in a heartbeat with only 1.2 seconds remaining on the clock.

Jalen Brunson attempted a long three-point shot that missed its mark, but OG Anunoby was there to tip the ball into the basket, sealing a thrilling 107-106 win. The road to this victory was fraught with despair during the first half. The San Antonio Spurs displayed an overwhelming offensive masterclass, building a 27-point lead by halftime. The young Spurs, led by the phenomenal Victor Wembanyama, seemed unstoppable, hitting 11 of their first 16 attempts from beyond the arc.

At one point in the third quarter, the score stood at 81-52, meaning the Knicks were trailing by 29 points. Such a gap in a Finals game is almost unheard of, and it appeared that the Knicks' recent momentum, including a 13-game winning streak that had been snapped in game three, had completely evaporated.

The visiting Spurs were on the verge of making it four wins out of four for the road teams in this series, a rarity in NBA Finals history. However, the second half witnessed a dramatic shift in momentum. The Spurs' shooting suddenly went cold, plummeting to a mere 3 for 17 from the three-point line, while the Knicks surged forward with a relentless 58-30 scoring run. This turnaround was fueled by the exceptional performances of Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

Brunson acted as the engine of the offense, scoring 36 points and orchestrating the comeback with veteran poise. Anunoby was equally instrumental, contributing 33 points and providing the defensive grit necessary to stifle the Spurs' late-game attempts to reclaim the lead. The sheer scale of this comeback is historically significant.

According to NBA play-by-play records dating back to 1997, no team had ever recovered from a deficit larger than 24 points in a Finals game until now, surpassing the 2008 mark set by Boston against the Lakers. The tension on the court was not limited to the scoreboard. The game was characterized by extreme physicality and high emotions.

Fans at Madison Square Garden made their feelings known by booing Victor Wembanyama as he warmed up, and the physicality intensified during play. Mitchell Robinson was called for a flagrant foul for hitting Wembanyama above the shoulders, and Jose Alvarado faced review for a low blow. Wembanyama himself was called for a flagrant foul, but his most haunting moment came with 1:47 left in the game.

With the Spurs leading 104-103, he missed two crucial free throws that could have shifted the outcome of the game. In the final seconds, New York's defense stood tall, blocking a shot by Stephon Castle to preserve the lead. Beyond the court, the event was surrounded by a circus of celebrity and controversy.

The presence of Taylor Swift added to the spectacle, while the security restrictions around the arena, which had been in place during Donald Trump's attendance at Game 3, continued to spark frustration. The Knicks organization had even cancelled plans for an outdoor watch party due to these constraints. Despite the external noise, the focus remained on the miracle happening on the hardwood.

As the game ended, the delirious crowd broke into a collective rendition of the song Don't Stop Believin' by Journey, a fitting anthem for a team that refused to surrender. The Knicks have not only won a game; they have captured the imagination of the city and placed themselves one win away from ultimate glory





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